Oh look, CNN is still trying to CNN. Even as news broke this past week that CNN would be closing their Atlanta headquarters (that flew under the radar, eh?), CNN had a guest on claiming that people shouldn’t call the Antifa riots taking place in Atlanta at that very moment VIOLENT.

As they set cars on fire and destroyed buildings.

But that’s not violent.

Can’t even make this up – watch:

A small group?

So that makes this ok? What? IT IS VIOLENT.

What a dipwad.

Not for much longer.

Awww, good times.

Mostly peaceful as he stands in front of fires.

Of course, it’s awful and only hurts people who live in that community.

But Antifa doesn’t care.

And sadly, neither does CNN.

***

***

