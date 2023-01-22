Oh look, CNN is still trying to CNN. Even as news broke this past week that CNN would be closing their Atlanta headquarters (that flew under the radar, eh?), CNN had a guest on claiming that people shouldn’t call the Antifa riots taking place in Atlanta at that very moment VIOLENT.

As they set cars on fire and destroyed buildings.

But that’s not violent.

Can’t even make this up – watch:

CNN’s guest suggests we shouldn’t use the word “violent” to describe the Antifa riots in Atlanta tonight. Antifa is currently destroying buildings and setting police cars on fire. pic.twitter.com/2PeCOFqXEk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 22, 2023

A small group?

So that makes this ok? What? IT IS VIOLENT.

What a dipwad.

Doesn’t CNN still have its headquarters in Atlanta? Maybe the terrorists are holding them hostage? Someone should check on them… https://t.co/UrQDSLwoC5 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 22, 2023

Not for much longer.

😂 did you not read they are closing it down? The whole CNN, ATL crew, is out of their jobs! 😱 WTG, CNN!!! 😬😎 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) January 22, 2023

2023’s fiery but mostly peaceful protests pic.twitter.com/hJSO0N8YMJ — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 22, 2023

Awww, good times.

Mostly peaceful as he stands in front of fires.

Not anymore. The cable "news" Flagship of the propaganda wing of the Democrat Party has appropriately decided to move to NYC. — The Alan Sanders Show 🐕 🇺🇸 (@AlanJSanders) January 22, 2023

This is awful. I was in Atlanta last year shooting BLM Aftermath & talking to residents about the LAST riot that happened there. They weren’t happy. U have a minority of the population teaming with interlopers to tear the city up against the will of the majority of the residents pic.twitter.com/pjoFOyxm2c — Darvio Morrow (@DTheKingpin) January 22, 2023

Of course, it’s awful and only hurts people who live in that community.

But Antifa doesn’t care.

And sadly, neither does CNN.

***

***

