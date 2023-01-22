DeSantis makes them crazy … well, crazier.

You can tell some people predominately of the Leftist persuasion have not actually read about why a certain AP course hiding behind the ruse of ‘African American History’ was rejected in the state of Florida. It’s sort of like how ignorant they are about the Parental Rights thing, you know, the one they keep calling the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill?

They read nothing.

They think very little.

And make gross assumptions and accusations based on their own lazy bigotry.

For example, this Fritzie person. Note, before Elon bought Twitter and made it possible for anybody to pay for a blue check, we may not have covered this ridiculous tweet BUT since she has verified this is her … it’s fair game.

Hi Folks, Ron DeSantis here: Florida high school students are now

prohibited from reading about Sydney Portier, Ray Charles, Jackie Robinson, Michael Irvin, Muhammad Ali, Esther Rolle, Bo Diddley, Martin Luther King, Frederick Douglas or Rosa Parks: Black people born in Florida. pic.twitter.com/E1h3pILQPE — fritzie urquhart (@fritzie4art) January 20, 2023

Oh, the people on this thread are just as ridiculous.

Ifn I didn’t know better I’d say that George Wallace was governor of Florida. — ldhuddle🇺🇦🌻 (@ldhuddle) January 21, 2023

Nah, Wallace was a Democrat.

Oh, and about that Don’t Say Gay thing?

Apologies to Norman Rockwell pic.twitter.com/h7Ihh3LgF8 — fritzie urquhart (@fritzie4art) January 20, 2023

HA!

Knew it.

Ron DeSantis, (Who is apparently unaware of the accomplishments of many important, prominent Black people) will "ban advanced placement African American Studies course from Florida high schools because it 'lacks educational value." — fritzie urquhart (@fritzie4art) January 21, 2023

Notice she does not talk about the actual course that’s been rejected.

Schools all over the country have also rejected it because it’s not really a history class BUT WHATEVER, DeSantis RAR!

I wonder how many Floridians recognize

that these infringements by DeSantis

into education,

where he has no background,

are acts of revenge against what he considers woke, rather than reasoned acts of discernement

from a man who cares about learning. — Justin Weiner (@jmw512) January 21, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

There are hundreds of quote-tweets on this hot mess.

Me when I spread misinformation on the internet https://t.co/sY3dFZ3i7o — Theo, Governor of Arizona (@theodictator) January 22, 2023

You’re as stupid as your name suggests. https://t.co/ce2IUA3cCs — Gentrified ❄️ (@GentrifiedA) January 22, 2023

And hey, that’s pretty stupid.

All of this is false, of course. As February approaches, all these people will be highlighted in Florida schools. What they won’t talk about is myths like queer theory and how everyone is inherently racist. https://t.co/QavomCzxeS pic.twitter.com/dXGl7s5vgG — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) January 22, 2023

C’mon now, let’s not pretend Fritzie or other Lefties like her accusing DeSantis of blocking Black history actually care about REALITY.

***

***

