DeSantis makes them crazy … well, crazier.

You can tell some people predominately of the Leftist persuasion have not actually read about why a certain AP course hiding behind the ruse of ‘African American History’ was rejected in the state of Florida. It’s sort of like how ignorant they are about the Parental Rights thing, you know, the one they keep calling the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill?

They read nothing.

They think very little.

And make gross assumptions and accusations based on their own lazy bigotry.

For example, this Fritzie person. Note, before Elon bought Twitter and made it possible for anybody to pay for a blue check, we may not have covered this ridiculous tweet BUT since she has verified this is her … it’s fair game.

Oh, the people on this thread are just as ridiculous.

Nah, Wallace was a Democrat.

Oh, and about that Don’t Say Gay thing?

HA!

Knew it.

Notice she does not talk about the actual course that’s been rejected.

Schools all over the country have also rejected it because it’s not really a history class BUT WHATEVER, DeSantis RAR!

HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

There are hundreds of quote-tweets on this hot mess.

And hey, that’s pretty stupid.

C’mon now, let’s not pretend Fritzie or other Lefties like her accusing DeSantis of blocking Black history actually care about REALITY.

