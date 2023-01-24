Glenn Kessler gets paid by the Washington Post to check facts and know things. We’re not sure off the top of our heads just how much, but however much it is, it’s way more than he actually deserves.

So if you’re Glenn Kessler today, get down on your knees and thank the gods of Real Journalism™ that you work for the Washington Post, where everything’s made up and the facts don’t matter.

Here’s what Glenn had on offer as a “serious question” this morning:

“What if Joe Biden just did whatever the hell he wanted and totally ignored the law?” Oh, you mean like he’s already done? Brazenly? On multiple occasions? You mean like that, Glenn?

Well, that depends … how much time have you got?

It’s not even all that tacit, really.

Keeps things interesting for Glenn and the rest of the Fact-Checking Army.

Oh yes. Most definitely.

