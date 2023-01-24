Glenn Kessler gets paid by the Washington Post to check facts and know things. We’re not sure off the top of our heads just how much, but however much it is, it’s way more than he actually deserves.

So if you’re Glenn Kessler today, get down on your knees and thank the gods of Real Journalism™ that you work for the Washington Post, where everything’s made up and the facts don’t matter.

Here’s what Glenn had on offer as a “serious question” this morning:

Serious question: What if the Biden administration ignored the debt ceiling and just kept paying bills if it's not raised? That's presumably a violation of the law, but what are the consequences? A lawsuit by House Republicans that takes years to litigate? Something else? — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) January 24, 2023

“What if Joe Biden just did whatever the hell he wanted and totally ignored the law?” Oh, you mean like he’s already done? Brazenly? On multiple occasions? You mean like that, Glenn?

What is wrong with you? — Chris Pack (@ChrisPack716) January 24, 2023

Well, that depends … how much time have you got?

Serious question: why does anyone listen to you at all? — Ice Jester 🤡🏒🥅🚨🤡 (@hkyshawn) January 24, 2023

That is not a serious question and you know it. Now go. Your red nose and big floppy shoes are waiting for you. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 24, 2023

Serious question: What if a Democrat shill posed as a WaPo “fact-checker” in an attempt to appear impartial? https://t.co/7Vz3XtFaIu — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TheRightWingM) January 24, 2023

Read this Tweet and ask yourself if @GlennKesslerWP would ever encourage a Republican Administration to violate the law. https://t.co/f9KiQ40lSh — The Great Intellectual (Corn/Pop) (@TheGreatIntell1) January 24, 2023

Tacit admission that the democrat party views itself as above the law https://t.co/tYzT3k59an — MrMikeD (@Mrmiked42) January 24, 2023

It’s not even all that tacit, really.

“It’s cool to break laws if you can get away with it.” -Fact God — Razor (@hale_razor) January 24, 2023

By all means let us compound the Trump years with some fresh lawlessness. — David Mastio (@DavidMastio) January 24, 2023

Keeps things interesting for Glenn and the rest of the Fact-Checking Army.

I like when fact check journos encourage the democrat administration to just break laws to get their way Makes me confident these people will hold Biden accountable for stealing classified documents https://t.co/GsrV3Oz89d — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 24, 2023

Oh yes. Most definitely.

“That's presumably a violation of the law, but what are the consequences?” Tell me you acknowledge the DoJ is a politicized tool of Joe Biden without telling me you acknowledge the DoJ is a politicized tool of Joe Biden. https://t.co/CPVmadfWB6 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 24, 2023

They were lying when they pretended to care about norms. Everyone can see that now, right? They hate whatever gets in their way. https://t.co/K1VRZD0YZT — Chris Paul (@imyourmoderator) January 24, 2023

