It feels like every single day, we’re learning about some Obama-administration-era classified document being discovered unsecured in Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, house. Some Obama-administration-era classified document that never should have been in Joe Biden’s possession in the first place.

And, as you know, the discoveries of these documents throws quite a few hefty wrenches into Democrats and the mainstream media’s insistence that former President Donald Trump be charged with mishandling classified documents. Without defending Trump’s actions — because there is no defending his actions — it’s important to remember that at least in theory, Trump had the ability to declassify documents from his time in the White House. Joe Biden had no such ability, given that he was the vice president during the Obama administration.

Anyway, over the past several weeks, we’ve seen how some of our most fearless media firefighters have run into the burning building that is Joe Biden’s White House in stunning and brave attempts to defend Biden from scrutiny and justify Biden’s unlawful and unethical possession of classified documents while continuing to argue that Trump should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. And two of those firefighters are MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Lawrence O’Donnell, who contended on “Morning Joe” today that Donald Trump should be charged “regardless of what Joe Biden did,” because poor Joe had to suffer the humiliation of having his entire house searched when all he ever wanted to do was cooperate with the authorities.

Watch:

MSNBC's Morning Joe (@JoeNBC & @Lawrence) argues for charging Trump w/ mishandling classified docs "regardless of what Joe Biden did" pic.twitter.com/4ps88Kxym2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 23, 2023

That segment could’ve been a whole lot shorter if Joe and Lawrence had just come right out and said what they were trying to say: “It’s (D)ifferent when Democrats do it.”

At least he admits there should be two sets of laws; one for democrats and laws for republicans. — 🇺🇸 HRM 🇺🇸 (@native68) January 23, 2023

That’s certainly what they were getting at, yeah.

They don't even bother pretending to be "fair" anymore. Maybe they took advice from Sam Harrishttps://t.co/djFZNsigdp — Kika (@la_kika_) January 23, 2023

My goodness they think we’re stupid. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) January 23, 2023

They’re projecting. As usual.

That’s just a fact of life, as is the fact that Joe Scarborough is still bitter about his messy breakup with Donald Trump after all these years.

All signs point to no. Sad!

