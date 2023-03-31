As we told you, President Joe Biden took the opportunity to celebrate the invisible trans community by spotlighting their stunning bravery today, on this our official Transgender Day of Visibility.

On Transgender Day of Visibility, we want you to know that we see you just as you are: Made in the image of God and deserving of dignity, respect, and support. We'll never stop working to create a world where you won't have to be brave just to be yourself. pic.twitter.com/g5TTZbv1UW — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2023

Because it’s important to remember that no matter how many innocent people — including children — are murdered in cold blood by members of the radical trans community, the trans community will always be the most stunningly bravest of victims.

And just in case you weren’t convinced enough by Biden’s tweet, his principle mouthpiece Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated the administration’s commitment to defending the honor of the trans community above all other communities. Especially above the child community:

This year’s Transgender Day of Visibility comes in the midst of a historic wave of attacks on transgender kids. Nearly 600 anti-LGBTQ bills have been filed so far this year in statehouses across the country – and more than half target young people. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) March 31, 2023

Thank you, Karine, for bringing this to our attention.

Anyone else attacked this week? https://t.co/RLRCSwUYDQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2023

Targeting young people, you say? https://t.co/vuu0UZSvwF — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 31, 2023

Oh, you mean these people?

Yeah, but did you hear about all the transgender kids who are under attack right now? No, not by deranged and corrupt psychological and medical professionals who are encouraging parents to let their kids undergo massive emotional and physical trauma in order to fulfill their trans destiny. The attacks are by Republican legislators who for some reason have a problem with little girls getting medically unnecessary hysterectomies and mastectomies and little boys getting their penis chopped off and getting pumped full of female sex hormones.

The Biden Admin had identified the real young victims of the week: transgender people https://t.co/rIJUj5SC85 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 31, 2023

Transgender kids are victims, all right. But they’re victims of toxic left-wing ideologues. The same toxic left-wing ideologues who are currently doing everything they can to shield the Covenant shooter.

If only Karine Jean-Pierre and Co. could muster even a fraction of that outrage on behalf of the loved ones of the three children and three members of Covenant’s staff that were shot down in cold blood.

Holy shit Really? You went with this wording? https://t.co/rIJUj5SC85 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 31, 2023

She really did.

And then she really followed it up with this:

As @POTUS has said, transgender youth are the bravest people we know – and should have the freedom to live their lives free from political attacks.



To transgender folks across the country: this Administration has your back. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) March 31, 2023

Transgender youth are the bravest people the Biden administration knows? Really? The only way that makes any sense is if no member of the Biden administration has ever met anyone who is not a trans kid during the course of their entire life.

“The bravest people we know.” That’s genuinely perverse, in the truest sense of the word.

This is who @PressSec should be honoring, not the lunatic who murdered her. https://t.co/zrZuZLRFiI via @nypost — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 31, 2023

How about Dr. Katherine Koonce?

Dr. Katherine Koonce, headmistress of Covenant School, heard the shooter shoot through the glass doors & ran towards her to protect the children. She confronted the shooter in the hall & was murdered. I am sobbing. Unimaginable courage. I pray Jesus is holding her in his arms. pic.twitter.com/HDHpgkDRlc — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 29, 2023

How about Nashville Police Officers Michael Collazo and Rex Engelbert, who didn’t hesitate before pursuing the shooter?

Bravest people you know????

How about the cops that kept that maniac from killing even MORE children.

This White House is BEYOND tone deaf. https://t.co/1wrjN1sIRJ — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) March 31, 2023

“The bravest people we know.”

“transgender youth are the bravest people we know” Step aside, servicemembers and first responders. https://t.co/eGpz0iPTaO — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 31, 2023

You know, if we stop and think about it, in a way, Karine Jean-Pierre might actually be one of the bravest people we know. Because it takes a massive set of brass ones to put a pair of tweets like those out into the universe. It takes a massive set of brass ones to announce to the entire world that your administration is rotten from the inside out. Just absolute garbage all the way down.

message to transgender people: you can murder kids and we’ll cover for you, don’t worry 👍🏻 — Laura (@laurakbarr) March 31, 2023

Imagine how the dead Christians feel. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 31, 2023

I really can’t believe that even this psycho didn’t recognize how bad this looks — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 31, 2023

That psycho is so far beyond broken, she’s literally incapable of realizing how bad it looks. They’re all beyond broken. And beyond repair.

They’re not indifferent to the trans activist who targeted and murdered children. They’re actively rooting for the murderer’s cause. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 31, 2023

They're not sorry it happened. They're barely pretending to be bothered by it. They're hoping the message got sent and you learned to be afraid. And they're making clear they stand with the radicalism. It's not that they don't care. They're on the other side. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 31, 2023

Usually "they" is relegated to a minority fringe. Here, it's the president, the former speaker, the White House spokeswoman, government agencies, Democratic members of Congress, and spokesmen for governors. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 31, 2023

Everyone on that list has made their decision on whom to support. And, well, looks like we’re officially on our own.

