Yesterday’s deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, was senseless. Three children and three adults are dead because a killer walked into a school with the stone-cold intent to murder as many people as possible.

And there could have been many more victims had it not been for Nashville Police Officers Michael Collazo and Rex Engelbert risking their lives to take down the shooter.

Nashville Police Officer Michael Collazo and Officer Rex Englebert shot and killed school shooter Audrey Hale.

When officers arrived — investigators say Hale was shooting at police cars through a window.

Collazo and Englebert ran toward the gunfire — killing the shooter.

Amazing.

These are heroes. They did what the garbage in Parkland & Uvalde would not. https://t.co/7UizSh5dyf — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) March 28, 2023

And the heroism of these two men is becomes even more apparent when you watch the body camera footage of their pursuit of the murderer.

MNPD Officers Rex Engelbert, a 4-year veteran, and Michael Collazo, a 9-year veteran, were part of a team of first responders to the Covenant campus Mon morning. They fired on the active shooter, who was killed. This is their body camera footage. https://t.co/17qsZM6bNp pic.twitter.com/g4b0nMTFRD — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

Warning: The video is difficult to watch, but it’s also absolutely vital to watch it in order to understand what those officers were up against and what they were willing to do in order to protect innocent lives.

Amazing. There are no words to adequately describe just how brave those men are.

Nashville Police have released the bodycam footage and it cannot be stressed enough how remarkable this response was. These men are absolute heroes. pic.twitter.com/aOT8IJyH04 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) March 28, 2023

Absolute heroes and fantastic shots.

Dude goes right past the door and into the open hallway. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 28, 2023

Took her down with his first shot. Insane video. https://t.co/5Cet1HCU1x — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 28, 2023

Those officers did what was right without even a moment’s hesitation.

This puts the Uvalde cops' cowardice and rickety excuses — and that nonsensical Texas Tribune story — into perspective. https://t.co/maSis6stMI — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 28, 2023

This Texas Tribune story:

That article was maddening when it was published. It’s still maddening today. Especially given what the Nashville Police officers did.

I was told by the Narrative that this was impossible if the suspect has an AR-15. https://t.co/GZn6Xo0urE — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 28, 2023

It’s only impossible if the police officers are abject cowards.

This video will hopefully be taught at police academies and in trainings for mass shooters. What a response by these heroes from Metro Police Nashville. This further bolsters how cowardly officers were at Parkland and Uvalde. pic.twitter.com/SRHiLZha8M — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 28, 2023

These men are heroes. They put the cowards in Uvalde to shame. https://t.co/CpDtEov4ve — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) March 28, 2023

Hope the Uvalde cops are watching this on the stupid phones they were playing with in the hall that day. https://t.co/tYrXjqh9qk — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) March 28, 2023

Seeing police officers do their job competently makes me angry about Uvalde all over again. — Tom Sabagnic (@sabagnic) March 28, 2023

As it should. Uvalde Police were a filthy, shameful stain on law enforcement.

The spineless Uvalde officers should be forced to watch this every day for the rest of their lives https://t.co/xYhpjDkDSd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 28, 2023

At the very least.

I was shaking and had a lump in my throat after watching this. It is both riveting and terrifying, and it renews my sense of awe and admiration for those who voluntarily charge headlong into these life-threatening situations for the sake of the innocent. https://t.co/9xv1YGQRnr — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 28, 2023

"When seconds count, the police are only minutes away." A bitter truth highlighted by watching this best-of-the-best response. Absolute fearlessness, unfazed by scenes of mind-shattering horror – and every one of these officers is probably wishing they could have been faster. https://t.co/2Qph9XBHOB — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 28, 2023

For what it’s worth, those officers have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of. They did their job, and they did it admirably.

God bless those men. Richly.

May the blessings of God pour unto them and their families until the tenth generation. https://t.co/b719HhVzYe — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) March 28, 2023

Amen.

And we can start here:

Nashville police officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo. Two heroes who should never have to pay for a beer again. https://t.co/eGj35Tde3y — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) March 28, 2023

Agreed.

