Yesterday’s deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, was senseless. Three children and three adults are dead because a killer walked into a school with the stone-cold intent to murder as many people as possible.

And there could have been many more victims had it not been for Nashville Police Officers Michael Collazo and Rex Engelbert risking their lives to take down the shooter.

Amazing.

And the heroism of these two men is becomes even more apparent when you watch the body camera footage of their pursuit of the murderer.

Warning: The video is difficult to watch, but it’s also absolutely vital to watch it in order to understand what those officers were up against and what they were willing to do in order to protect innocent lives.

Amazing. There are no words to adequately describe just how brave those men are.

Absolute heroes and fantastic shots.

Those officers did what was right without even a moment’s hesitation.

This Texas Tribune story:

That article was maddening when it was published. It’s still maddening today. Especially given what the Nashville Police officers did.

It’s only impossible if the police officers are abject cowards.

As it should. Uvalde Police were a filthy, shameful stain on law enforcement.

At the very least.

For what it’s worth, those officers have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of. They did their job, and they did it admirably.

God bless those men. Richly.

Amen.

And we can start here:

Agreed.

Report: Officers were afraid to engage Uvalde school gunman because he had an AR-15

