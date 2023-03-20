A new investigation by the Texas Tribune into last summer’s horrific school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas reveals that officers responding to the shooting waited an hour to do anything because the gunman had an AR-15. Security camera footage from the school shows that a number of police officers waiting in the hallway had their own AR-15s.

Bulls**t. This narrative isn’t new — pro-gun control politicians pounced on the shooting as a reason to ban AR-15s … if police are afraid of them, citizens shouldn’t be able to carry them.

See, same thing: the AR-15 is too lethal for even cops to engage. None of this is “new.”

Don’t stop there, Texas Tribune … an “expert” testified just this year that a single round from an AR-15 can sever the upper body from the lower body. AR-15 rounds cause skulls to explode on impact, and the reason you never see the bodies is that even the bones have been vaporized — there’s nothing left to show.

By the way, here’s a photo of the Uvalde Police SWAT Team holding the same superweapon. They didn’t do anything.

Why is the newspaper bringing this up now? It’s old news. We didn’t need an investigation into the stopping power of an AR-15 … we needed an investigation into why cops waited 77 minutes to engage the shooter.

This is just more gun control crap from the Texas Tribune.

