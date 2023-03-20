A new investigation by the Texas Tribune into last summer’s horrific school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas reveals that officers responding to the shooting waited an hour to do anything because the gunman had an AR-15. Security camera footage from the school shows that a number of police officers waiting in the hallway had their own AR-15s.

1/ Officers responding to the Uvalde shooting said they were afraid to immediately engage the gunman because he was using an AR-15, a Texas Tribune investigation has revealed. This drove their decision to wait over an hour for a Border Patrol SWAT team. https://t.co/mk4yrtPAE7 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) March 20, 2023

2/ In never before released body camera footage and post-action interviews, officers described realizing the gunman had an AR-15 style rifle and concluding that confronting him would be too dangerous because of its firepower. https://t.co/mk4yrtPAE7 pic.twitter.com/yrn3YUstoU — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) March 20, 2023

Bulls**t. This narrative isn’t new — pro-gun control politicians pounced on the shooting as a reason to ban AR-15s … if police are afraid of them, citizens shouldn’t be able to carry them.

3/ Even though some officers were armed with the same rifle, they waited for a Border Patrol SWAT team that had more protective armor, stronger shields and more tactical training. Bullets from AR-15s can penetrate standard body armor worn by police. https://t.co/mk4yrtPAE7 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) March 20, 2023

4/ When the AR-15 was created, it was lauded by the Army for how efficiently it could kill enemies in war. In a declassified 1962 Department of Defense report from the Vietnam War, the weapon was praised for its “excellent killing or stopping power.” https://t.co/mk4yrtPAE7 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) March 20, 2023

See, same thing: the AR-15 is too lethal for even cops to engage. None of this is “new.”

5/ The AR-15 has significantly more power than handguns though it’s less powerful than some hunting rifles. It can fire a bullet with nearly three times the energy of the larger round common in police pistols. https://t.co/mk4yrtPAE7 pic.twitter.com/9baALp2n37 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) March 20, 2023

6/ The AR-15 also causes more damage to the human body since its high-energy bullets twist and turn as they penetrate flesh. This can cause significantly larger and more deadly wounds than handgun rounds. https://t.co/mk4yrtPAE7 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) March 20, 2023

Don’t stop there, Texas Tribune … an “expert” testified just this year that a single round from an AR-15 can sever the upper body from the lower body. AR-15 rounds cause skulls to explode on impact, and the reason you never see the bodies is that even the bones have been vaporized — there’s nothing left to show.

7/ The rifle has grown in popularity over the past 15 years. The number of military-style rifles, including AR-15 and AK-style, produced or imported in the U.S. went from about 74,000 in 1990 to a national high of almost 2.8 million in 2020. https://t.co/mk4yrtPAE7 pic.twitter.com/UdLgrIft9n — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) March 20, 2023

8/ AR-15s have also emerged as a weapon of choice for mass shooters. The rifle was not used in any mass shootings until 2007. In the 2010s, it was used in 27% of mass shootings, and in 2022 it was used in 67% of mass shootings. https://t.co/mk4yrtPAE7 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) March 20, 2023

9/ The role the rifle played in the Uvalde attack is not something Texas Republicans have been willing to address since the shooting. Leaders are resisting calls for more gun restrictions, like raising the age to purchase semi-automatic rifles. https://t.co/mk4yrtPAE7 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) March 20, 2023

10/ Limiting access to or banning rifles like the AR-15 would likely do little to decrease the frequency of mass shootings. But gun control advocates and families of Uvalde victims stress it would limit the lethality of the weapons at a gunman's disposal. https://t.co/mk4yrtPAE7 pic.twitter.com/VbcR8XLQLU — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) March 20, 2023

By the way, here’s a photo of the Uvalde Police SWAT Team holding the same superweapon. They didn’t do anything.

This report is a pathetic combo of gutless cops trying to cover for their cowardice

& BS gun grabbing garbage They had their own AR-15s & the strength of numbers

+ a sworn duty To Protect & Serve

They failed https://t.co/oL4MALiSuZ — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 20, 2023

“What stops armed bad guys is armed good guys,” said Sen. Cruz 3 days after the Uvalde shooting. First police officers in the hallway of Robb Elementary concluded they were outgunned. "There was no way of going in. We had no choice but to wait" Uvalde Sgt. Coronado said. pic.twitter.com/QCkJIifz0e — K-12 School Shooting Database (@K12ssdb) March 20, 2023

School shooting "expert" says police were outgunned and posts photo of 3 officers, each holding an AR-15 variant. I'm not good at math, but that means there were at least 3 officers with AR-15s (and training) vs. one punk with an AR-15 (and no training). How were cops outgunned? https://t.co/LTySFmulBE — AWR Hawkins (@AWRHawkins) March 20, 2023

What stopped police officers at Robb Elementary is cowardice. — Scott Borror (@scott_borror) March 20, 2023

Imagine if the Army refused to enter a battlefield because the other army had one guy with a gun on the battlefield. — David Solimano (@dsolimano) March 20, 2023

Three armed, trained officers were outgunned by one teenager with one gun? I bet their guns were fully automatic, too. — The Duke of Northumberland (@Bagehot99) March 20, 2023

Since when does "outgunned" mean cowardly? — Awkward Thunder (@JDavis79742468) March 20, 2023

Speaking as a former corpsman who had to get up and run under fire in Vietnam all the damn time I have no sympathy for these clowns. They should all be fired. — doug anderson NO DMS (@anarcurmudgeon) March 20, 2023

Why is the newspaper bringing this up now? It’s old news. We didn’t need an investigation into the stopping power of an AR-15 … we needed an investigation into why cops waited 77 minutes to engage the shooter.

This is just more gun control crap from the Texas Tribune.

