President Joe Biden paid warm tribute to the heroism and stunning bravery of the trans community on this, the Transgender Day of Visibility.

Think Sunny’s exaggerating the message that Joe Biden is sending with his tweet today? Think again:

Before we go into that tweet any further, let’s review what the @POTUS account has tweeted this week to address the murders of six innocent people at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, by a trans man with well documented mental illness:

Trending

So, some generic tweets about why gun control is so important. Nothing paying tribute to the memories of the victims. Not a single remark in condemnation of the person who killed all those people.

But on Transgender Day of Visibility, you’d better believe that Joe Biden is going to make sure that the trans community feels good about themselves and that he is committed to lifting them up no matter what.

We certainly had no problem seeing them yesterday.

Helluva message from the President of the United States.

Biden’s tweet actually contains multiple horrible messages. So let’s get into them, shall we?

Joe Biden’s logic is something else.

Not as far as we can tell. Certainly not from the Biden administration.

And we see the victims. Someone has to.

May the victims’ memories be a blessing. May God bless their loved ones.

And may Joe Biden rot in hell.

May. He. Rot.

***

Related:

Joe Biden’s response to deadly Nashville shooting is genuinely appalling

President Joe Biden is just joking when responding to claim that school shooting targeted Christians

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Covenant SchoolCovenant School shootingCovenant ShootingJoe BidenNashville shootingtransTrans day of visibilitytransgenderTransgender Day of Visibility