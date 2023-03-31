President Joe Biden paid warm tribute to the heroism and stunning bravery of the trans community on this, the Transgender Day of Visibility.

The CNN Restoration of Norms Republican caucus is curiously silent on Biden responding to the Nashville massacre by honoring the ideology of the killer — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 31, 2023

Think Sunny’s exaggerating the message that Joe Biden is sending with his tweet today? Think again:

On Transgender Day of Visibility, we want you to know that we see you just as you are: Made in the image of God and deserving of dignity, respect, and support. We'll never stop working to create a world where you won't have to be brave just to be yourself. pic.twitter.com/g5TTZbv1UW — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2023

Before we go into that tweet any further, let’s review what the @POTUS account has tweeted this week to address the murders of six innocent people at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, by a trans man with well documented mental illness:

I call on Congress again to pass my assault weapons ban. It's about time we make some more progress. pic.twitter.com/ZE584cUN6R — President Biden (@POTUS) March 27, 2023

Last year, I signed into law the most significant gun safety legislation in 30 years. And this month, I signed an Executive Order to further fight gun violence. But Congress must do more. There's no greater responsibility than ensuring the safety of our fellow Americans. pic.twitter.com/oqDeEqXKkK — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2023

Guns are the number one killer of children in America. It's time for Congress to act – so our kids can learn to read in school instead of learning to duck and cover. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2023

So, some generic tweets about why gun control is so important. Nothing paying tribute to the memories of the victims. Not a single remark in condemnation of the person who killed all those people.

But on Transgender Day of Visibility, you’d better believe that Joe Biden is going to make sure that the trans community feels good about themselves and that he is committed to lifting them up no matter what.

A trans activist was sure visible this week but Joe doesn’t want to talk about why https://t.co/wbkguBNfpo — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 31, 2023

Why didn’t you single out the Christian victims murdered BY the trans domestic terrorist with a repeated special statement like this? Day of “visibility?” No one has any problem “seeing” any of their activists. https://t.co/Qo7KDiB990 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 31, 2023

We certainly had no problem seeing them yesterday.

Transgender People Deserve Love, Dignity, and Respect. Or Else. https://t.co/F3iVlEnbIP — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) March 31, 2023

Helluva message from the President of the United States.

Biden’s tweet actually contains multiple horrible messages. So let’s get into them, shall we?

This is illogical nonsense: Joe Biden sees you precisely as you are not. This is blasphemous nonsense: God did not mistakenly place females in male bodies and vice versa. https://t.co/j7TdhKcTKA — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 31, 2023

This is blasphemy.

“Made in the image of God”

Yet he advocates for genital mutilation, hormonal experiments, and drugging children.

If you believe mankind is made in the image of God, you would NOT be physically altering them to conform them to what has been indoctrinated… https://t.co/uNEuPYJhCI — Native Patriot (@LaNativePatriot) March 31, 2023

Made in the image of God, which is why you have to cut parts of your body off. https://t.co/lCRMtYIwGe — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 31, 2023

Joe Biden’s logic is something else.

Joe has remembered murdered children by praising the ideology of their murderer. It’s not an accident. They’re hoping the message got sent and their opponents are in fear. https://t.co/wbkguBNfpo — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 31, 2023

Is there a day of visibility planned for the folks who were murdered? https://t.co/BETJmjCUBJ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 31, 2023

Not as far as we can tell. Certainly not from the Biden administration.

Take note, Biden did not once refer to the Nashville shooting, at the hands of a trans person. No remorse for the victims or their families. THAT'S your president. Enjoy your day of visibilty. We see you. https://t.co/4g2Cpvbssh — The Political Pom, Esq. 🇺🇸 (@ThePoliticalPom) March 31, 2023

And we see the victims. Someone has to.

These people should all be alive today. So much for love, dignity, and respect. https://t.co/pX0g4haKLr pic.twitter.com/B0yrGtynP0 — FactsAreABitch🇺🇸 (@FactsAreABitch) March 31, 2023

May the victims’ memories be a blessing. May God bless their loved ones.

And may Joe Biden rot in hell.

Biden response to the massacre of children by a trans activist has included: – making a joke to the press – blaming Republicans for gun laws – honoring the ideology of the murderer — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 31, 2023

– talking about ice cream — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) March 31, 2023

May. He. Rot.

***

