If you thought White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s response to today’s deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, was bad, wait until you find out how President Joe Biden handled the news.

OK, so in fairness, you no doubt totally expected Biden to politicize the shooting. It’s just what he does. It’s just what the Democratic Party does. It’s appalling, but not surprising.

What’s appalling and somewhat surprising is what else Biden discussed during that same press event:

Wait … jokes about ice cream? What? No way would he talk about ice cream on the heels of learning that three children and three adults were murdered in cold blood at a private Christian school.

Except that’s exactly what he did:

Ice. Cream. He’s talking about ice cream. People are dead and he’s grinning about effing ice cream.

Of course it was!

And would you believe it gets even ickier? You’d better believe it:

How do you spell “inappropriate”? B-I-D-E-N.

Why is anyone in the audience laughing? There is literally nothing funny about any of this.

Seriously, WTF.

The President of the United States has acknowledged the murder of innocent people by politicizing their deaths and talking about ice cream.

Many, many things wrong with him.

***

