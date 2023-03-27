If you thought White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s response to today’s deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, was bad, wait until you find out how President Joe Biden handled the news.

President Biden on school shooting in Nashville, TN: "It's heartbreaking, a family's worst nightmare…we have to do more to stop gun violence…I call on Congress again to pass my assault weapons ban." pic.twitter.com/lnedRlEBcZ — CSPAN (@cspan) March 27, 2023

‘It’s sick … It’s heartbreaking. A family’s worst nightmare.’ — Pres. Biden said gun violence is ‘ripping the soul’ of the U.S. apart following the school shooting in Nashville. Biden called for a assault weapons ban after police reports of the weapons the shooter carried. pic.twitter.com/lT2hIgzhIG — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 27, 2023

OK, so in fairness, you no doubt totally expected Biden to politicize the shooting. It’s just what he does. It’s just what the Democratic Party does. It’s appalling, but not surprising.

What’s appalling and somewhat surprising is what else Biden discussed during that same press event:

Did he say this before or after he made jokes about ice cream? https://t.co/6h9YErZHkj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 27, 2023

Wait … jokes about ice cream? What? No way would he talk about ice cream on the heels of learning that three children and three adults were murdered in cold blood at a private Christian school.

Except that’s exactly what he did:

Biden: "My name is Joe Biden. I'm Dr. Jill Biden's husband. And I ate Jeni's ice cream. Chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs." pic.twitter.com/W3vu3XXSgU — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) March 27, 2023

Ice. Cream. He’s talking about ice cream. People are dead and he’s grinning about effing ice cream.

Wait.. was this in the same briefing where he talked about the shooting? https://t.co/5LOIIgLeXN — Holden (@Holden114) March 27, 2023

Of course it was!

And would you believe it gets even ickier? You’d better believe it:

Biden: "Who are those good looking kids back there?" pic.twitter.com/ND5EiEAZMw — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) March 27, 2023

How do you spell “inappropriate”? B-I-D-E-N.

In the wake of a school shooting, Joe Biden says he came down to speak because he heard there was ice cream and gets distracted by “good looking kids” in the audience. pic.twitter.com/7d3Utjn0Uv — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 27, 2023

Why is anyone in the audience laughing? There is literally nothing funny about any of this.

Seriously, WTF.

What in the hell is this https://t.co/kl6NSiYsyy — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 27, 2023

What. In the hell. Is this. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 27, 2023

The President of the United States has acknowledged the murder of innocent people by politicizing their deaths and talking about ice cream.

Dude legit has something wrong with him pic.twitter.com/xv5NEBvmNl — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) March 27, 2023

Many, many things wrong with him.

This man is a disgrace on all fronts — The Tachmonite (@TheTachmonite) March 27, 2023

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!