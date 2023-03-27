Absolutely horrible news out of Nashville, Tennessee, today. At least three children were reportedly killed after a shooter opened fire at Covenant School, a private Christian school. The shooter is reportedly dead as well.
An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx
— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three children killed in shooting at private Christian grade school in Nashville; police say suspect is also dead.
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) March 27, 2023
BREAKING: Multiple victims were reported after a school shooting in Nashville. A suspect was killed, police said. https://t.co/ja4ca8YW3K
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 27, 2023
All three children had gunshot wounds from the shooting at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school for about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade. The victims were pronounced dead upon arrival at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital.
It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was wounded in the attack. Other students walked to safety Monday, holding hands as they left their school surrounded by police cars, to a nearby church to reunited with their parents.
The shooter died after being “engaged by” officers, Metro Nashville Police said in a Twitter post. It was not immediately clear whether the shooter died by suicide or was shot by police.
The fire department said it responded to an “active aggressor” but did not give any specifics. Other details about the shooting were not immediately available.
While we await further details of the shooting, all we can do is mourn the deaths of innocent children and pray for the survivors.
Pray for Nashville. A shooting at a school has occurred. Three children dead. Praying for these babies & their families. Absolutely devastating 💔
— Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) March 27, 2023
Lord, have mercy https://t.co/cHTjFjihnY
— Kaya Masters (@redneckgeisha) March 27, 2023
***
Update:
Shooter is a female. Appears to be in her teens, according to police. Armed with at least two assault type rifles and a handgun. https://t.co/N00wWxWONP
— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 27, 2023
3 students dead. 3 adults dead. And shooter dead. https://t.co/KP7PhfxdP8
— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 27, 2023
As of this tweet, MNPD said 7 people are confirmed dead in this mass school shooting.@USATODAY https://t.co/xJDowG5JZM
— Natalie Neysa Alund (@nataliealund) March 27, 2023
BREAKING: Nashville police say that the school shooter was a female in her teens with two assault-style rifles and a handgun.
Three students and three faculty members are dead along with the shooter. pic.twitter.com/8vugWacPxg
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 27, 2023
PRIVATE SCHOOL SHOOTING:
– 7 dead at Nashville Christian school
– Deceased shooter is a young female
– Suspect entered building through a side door entrance
– She was confronted on the second floor of the Church and killed by police
WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/zUAX9VqwRg pic.twitter.com/PqrFKzt1dR
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 27, 2023
⚡️JUST NOW — NASHVILLE POLICE: “Shooter was FEMALE, in her teens… 2 assault rifles and a handgun… 7 dead total (3 kids) including shooter… shooter dead within 14 minutes of first call…” pic.twitter.com/KvKwlQZXOB
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 27, 2023
***
