Absolutely horrible news out of Nashville, Tennessee, today. At least three children were reportedly killed after a shooter opened fire at Covenant School, a private Christian school. The shooter is reportedly dead as well.

More from the AP:

All three children had gunshot wounds from the shooting at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school for about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade. The victims were pronounced dead upon arrival at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was wounded in the attack. Other students walked to safety Monday, holding hands as they left their school surrounded by police cars, to a nearby church to reunited with their parents.

The shooter died after being “engaged by” officers, Metro Nashville Police said in a Twitter post. It was not immediately clear whether the shooter died by suicide or was shot by police.

The fire department said it responded to an “active aggressor” but did not give any specifics. Other details about the shooting were not immediately available.

While we await further details of the shooting, all we can do is mourn the deaths of innocent children and pray for the survivors.

