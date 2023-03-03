Washington Free Beacon reporter Aaron Sibarium has done an absolutely tremendous job of reporting on how wokeness is poisoning higher education. He’s taken a close look at Yale Law several times, including these:

Be sure to read those if you haven’t already. Because they set the stage nicely for his most recent exposé on Yale Law, which, like his others, is quite disturbing, not to mention disheartening:

Well, at least the law students are adults. That’s really the only nice thing we can say about this.

Yep, that sounds about right.

Ah, yes. A real shining moment. Historic in its own right.

No kidding. Yale Law students are taking on massive amounts of student debt so they can watch a drag queen read a racist children’s book. And Joe Biden — with the Washington Post’s blessing, of course — thinks taxpayers should be encouraging this sort of garbage by being forced to pay for student debt “forgiveness.”

Ugh. God forbid.

