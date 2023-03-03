Washington Free Beacon reporter Aaron Sibarium has done an absolutely tremendous job of reporting on how wokeness is poisoning higher education. He’s taken a close look at Yale Law several times, including these:

Be sure to read those if you haven’t already. Because they set the stage nicely for his most recent exposé on Yale Law, which, like his others, is quite disturbing, not to mention disheartening:

NEW: Yale Law School invited a drag queen to read Ibram X. Kendi out loud to students. The law school’s first ever drag queen story hour took place earlier this week, and featured a dramatic reading of Kendi’s children’s book, “Antiracist Baby.”https://t.co/GSca95m1d2 — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 3, 2023

Well, at least the law students are adults. That’s really the only nice thing we can say about this.

On February 28, Robin Fierce, a former contestant on the reality TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race, read “Antiracist Baby and two other children’s books to dozens of Yale Law students, the Yale Daily News reported this week: https://t.co/v209sTJcpC — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 3, 2023

"Babies are taught to be racist or anti racist," one passage in Kendi’s book reads. "There’s no neutrality." Other passages tell children to "confess" their racism and "knock down the stack of cultural blocks." — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 3, 2023

Fierce got a considerably warmer welcome than some other guests at the law school. When Kristen Waggoner, a conservative religious liberty lawyer, came to Yale Law last year, student protesters caused so much commotion that police had to escort her out of the building. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 3, 2023

Yep, that sounds about right.

There were no such fireworks at Fierce’s talk, which was framed by organizers as a response to "problematic" guests. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 3, 2023

"Many of the queer students at the law school do not feel safe there or want to spend any extra time in that building," A.J. Hudson, a third-year law student who hosted the event, told the Yale Daily News. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 3, 2023

"To pay a drag queen to come speak—a directly system-impacted person whose expertise is just as valuable as a heterosexual cisgender white man, lawyer or judge, it’s historic." — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 3, 2023

Though Yale Law has never hosted a drag queen before, other schools at the university have. In October 2021, Yale Divinity School’s LGBT student group, "DivOut," sponsored a drag show called "Divinity of Drag." — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 3, 2023

Drag queens have also made appearances at the university’s drama, business, and forestry schools, according to the Yale Daily News. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 3, 2023

After story time concluded, Fierce fielded questions from the audience about the politics of drag. One student asked "what gives you hope" in light of Florida governor Ron DeSantis (R.) purging diversity, equity, and inclusion officers from state universities. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 3, 2023

Fierce answered that "handing children the power to imagine" was the "light" that keeps her motivated, the Yale Daily News reported. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 3, 2023

Yale Law School isn’t the only prestigious institution to host a drag queen. When President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act in December, he invited Marti Cummings, a "non-binary" drag queen who hosts events with toddlers, to the White House for the signing ceremony. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 3, 2023

Ah, yes. A real shining moment. Historic in its own right.

People didn’t dunk hard enough on WaPo’s student loan editorial https://t.co/SZssxMzqLI — F. Billy McMorris (@FBillMcMorris) March 3, 2023

No kidding. Yale Law students are taking on massive amounts of student debt so they can watch a drag queen read a racist children’s book. And Joe Biden — with the Washington Post’s blessing, of course — thinks taxpayers should be encouraging this sort of garbage by being forced to pay for student debt “forgiveness.”

Yale graduates are notorious for not entering the profession all that much. They very often clerk – some at SCOTUS – then become law professors. They’ll soon be able to pass on this wisdom at law schools all over country. https://t.co/Ou8RlE2eAK — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) March 3, 2023

Ugh. God forbid.

Perhaps hell does exist. https://t.co/gMmIYpkjhB — Mark Alastor (@MAlastor1) March 3, 2023

