Tomorrow, December 13, doesn’t just mean 12 days until Christmas. It’s so much more than that.

It’s the day that the White House is hosting a whole production in honor of President Joe Biden signing the Respect for Marriage Act into law. And blessed be those who are lucky enough to score an invite to the premier event of the season.

One of those lucky people is Marti Cummings, a self-described “NYC drag artist, television personality, and political figure.” You can bet your six-inch stilettos that they’re (Cummings’ preferred pronouns are they/them, in case you were wondering) gonna be there with bells on. After all, this is one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments, especially for a nonbinary drag artist:

To be a non binary drag artist invited to the White House is something I never imagined would happen. Thank you President & Dr. Biden for inviting me to this historic bill signing. Grateful doesn’t begin to express the emotions I feel. pic.twitter.com/el64h1PffX — Marti (@MartiGCummings) December 12, 2022

Huge victory for nonbinary drag artists. Are there a lot of nonbinary drag artists out there? We don’t actually have the data on that, but it’s nice that Marti will be there to represent they’re community at an event celebrating a law about … marriage. Not sure we see the connection. Maybe someone could explain it to us. Anyone wanna give it a shot?

Lol what in the world… https://t.co/ZEAZJDfEmN — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) December 12, 2022

Am I alone in thinking this is nuts? https://t.co/xOjnCzweJS — starrgh (@Starrgh) December 12, 2022

It’s just strange is all. Drag performers are fine but they don’t belong in kids’ classrooms and they don’t really seem to have a reason to be at the White House for an event like this.

Unless, of course, the White House is pandering, which they’ve been known to do on occasion, aka all the damn time.

I definitely would’ve imagined it https://t.co/5oNXWjLKIr — OSO (@OsoBlanc0) December 12, 2022

The more we think about it, the more it makes sense for the Biden White House. Oh well.

Absolute clown world https://t.co/8SUvORKYpZ — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) December 12, 2022

Of course now the Biden administration is going to need to find a way to top this.

We will have not perfected our union until there are BDSM orgies being televised from the W.H. https://t.co/RAT1RHSFq2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 12, 2022

Hey, maybe they can invite Yoel Roth to the next one.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!