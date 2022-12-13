Once he’s finished lying to all our faces about the economy, President Joe Biden will be gearing up to sign the Respect for Marriage Act into law this afternoon.

And, as we told you yesterday, one of the lucky guests who have been personally invited by Mr. and Dr. Biden to witness this momentous occasion in person is self-described “non binary drag artist” Marti G. Cummings. Cummings has since protected their account, but here’s what they tweeted yesterday along with a picture of the invitation:

To be a non binary drag artist invited to the White House is something I never imagined would happen. Thank you President & Dr. Biden for inviting me to this historic bill signing. Grateful doesn’t begin to express the emotions I feel. pic.twitter.com/el64h1PffX — Marti (@MartiGCummings) December 12, 2022

Isn’t that so special? Too bad Cummings protected their account so everyone wouldn’t be able to see it in all its splendor. Wonder why they’d protect their account like that.

Actually, we’re not really wondering about it at all. We’re gonna go ahead and assume that it had something to do with all the negative attention they got once people started to find out what sort of “non binary drag artist” Marti Cummings really is. Libs of Tik Tok helped bring that to light:

Biden invited a drag queen to the White House today for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act. This drag queen performs and puts on shows for kids. The Biden admin encourages this. pic.twitter.com/s8dCDBZJBA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 12, 2022

Small clarification: The event at the White House is tomorrow but was publicized by the drag queen today. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 12, 2022

Well, tomorrow has become today, and this is the sort of “non binary drag artist” that the Biden White House is tacitly promoting:

Biden invited this drag queen to the White House to attend the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act. https://t.co/LNKfn3EeuN pic.twitter.com/89MmPVXuGx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 13, 2022

Um, pardon our French … but what in the ever-loving hell?

Deleted, but not forgotten. And this tweet from Libs of Tik Tok suggests that there’s plenty more where that disturbing depravity came from:

UPDATE: Marti Cummings, the drag queen who Biden invited to the White House doesn’t want me to see all the drag events with kids. I have it all saved already pic.twitter.com/0jgOadoR6S — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 13, 2022

Does the White House not have anyone on staff who can vet the guests for this event? Because, like, some of these guests are highly problematic, to say the least:

Biden invited a group of drag queens to the White House for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act. Included is Brita Filter who went viral this year for performing at a NYC school and speaking to students about drag and queerness. The Biden admin is promoting this. pic.twitter.com/fgAT6e9d19 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 12, 2022

This is so insanely inappropriate … and the Biden administration couldn’t be prouder.

