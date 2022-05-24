Libs of Tik Tok has been put through the ringer in recent weeks thanks to the malicious and deranged efforts of Taylor Lorenz. But God bless the woman running the account, because she only seems more determined than ever to expose the depths to which the woke Left will sink.

And as hard as the following video may be to watch, it is vital that this person “Lyric” — and all others whose minds are as warped as his — be exposed to the world, because children’s lives are literally at risk.

We’re not overstating that, by the way. See for yourselves:

Trans queer dad is raising funds to put his young child on puberty blockers. pic.twitter.com/P4echhqLpq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 24, 2022

If you’re not absolutely terrified after watching that … well, that would be terrifying in its own right.

“Lyric” says that he transitioned later in life. If his son really suffers from gender dysphoria (and that’s a massive “if”), why is he in such a rush to inject a child with puberty blockers, a term that, it should be noted, doesn’t provide any detail about what is actually done to a child’s body.

Children attach to their parents for their literal survival. It is the most powerful bond humans have. Children will do anything for their parents approval. If you grow up with a psychologically disordered parent, you are at staggering risk. And that now includes sterilization. https://t.co/QZiV56jMZ6 — SailingGirl73 (@sailinggirl73) May 24, 2022

Our hearts break for the young man, and for any child whose parent or caretaker would risk a child’s life in the name of wokeness.

Child abuse… Where is CPS 👇 https://t.co/mJ53tVXVNS — Shawn Farash ❌🐻 (@Shawn_Farash) May 24, 2022

This is infuriating to watch. Idk how anyone with a sane mind could support this child abuse. https://t.co/Ktl4cbmDk5 — Danny Verclappen (@haggswagg1) May 24, 2022

Honestly, a part of us hopes that “Lyric” doesn’t actually have a son or any child at all and is just a woke grifter looking to score some cash off of gullible wokesters. Unfortunately we’ve seen enough genuine insanity from radical trans activists that we can absolutely believe this is legit.

This might be the most reprehensible video you've posted, and that's saying A LOT. Someone, anyone needs to step in and save this kid. — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) May 24, 2022

Someone like “Lyric” has no business being a parent. Or being anywhere near children.

Recommended Twitchy Video