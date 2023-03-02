WaPo says it’s a good thing Biden overreached on student loans, shakes fist at SCOTUS

Sure Biden overreached, but it’s the right thing to do. Or something.

At least that’s the take from our pals at the Washington Post.

No, really.

From WaPo:

But while we have criticized the Biden plan as a regressive and expensive mistake, we also believe it would be an overreach for the justices to strike it down. There are limits that restrict when and how the court can exercise its authority — and this is one of the instances in which it should recognize those limits.

Mr. Biden’s plan would offer $10,000 in loan forgiveness to borrowers making up to $125,000 a year, many of whom can afford to pay back the money they borrowed to obtain degrees that boost their earning power over a lifetime. Those who received Pell Grants, which the federal government offers low-income college students, would see a $20,000 break. Sure, Biden screwed up BUT if SCOTUS doesn’t let his screw-up go, they’re screwing up. Trending VICE News is triggered by @LibsofTikTok's Chaya Raichik's success despite efforts to destroy her



Tom Elliott's thread of 'journalists' arguing against J6 footage release is a thing to behold

We told you everything was dumb. Is it though?

Same people who said we had to vote for Biden to avoid authoritarianism — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) March 2, 2023

Something something sacred norms and institutions — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) March 2, 2023

It is unconstitutional but we still want it — Bill Brokob (@billbrokob) March 2, 2023

Basically.

At least they’ve stopped pretending to be actual journalists with this one.

***

Related:

Adam Kinzinger RAGE-CRYING at Netflix over a movie about Russia calling it propaganda BACKFIRES

Now with more NUTS: Hershey’s Canada featuring TRANS woman for #InternationalWomensDay goes SO wrong

Sen. John Fetterman’s Chief of Staff BLOCKS RedSteeze for daring to ask question media REFUSES to

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!