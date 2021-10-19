Last week, the Washington Free Beacon’s Aaron Sibarium documented Yale Law School’s outrageous, over-the-top, and absolutely unwarranted response to a part-Cherokee law student Trent Colbert’s innocuous email invitation to a mixer cohosted by the Native American Law Students Association and the Federalist Society.

Sibarium’s entire thread is worth a read if you haven’t already checked it out.

Anyway, the saga is far from over. And Sibarium is still on the case, and it doesn’t appear that he’s going to let this one go anytime soon.

Yesterday, Sibarium posted an email from Yale Law Dean Heather Gerken to the law school:

Gerken impugning Sibarium’s integrity is nothing if not a sign of desperation and guilt. Sibarium’s writing was thorough and well-researched. One would think that sort of thing would be applauded by one of the nation’s most prestigious law schools. Apparently that’s not the case.

It’s almost as if Yale Law School’s priorities are totally out of whack.

And that’s who Heather Gerken wants taking the reins on this.

So expect Colbert to face an even steeper uphill battle before all is said and done.

More from Sibarium:

Also, for what it’s worth, here’s physician and Yale Sterling Professor of Social and Natural Science Nicholas A. Christakis:

So that’s at least three Yale professors calling out Yale Law’s official narrative.

Sibarium continued:

And what does Yale Law School plan to do about students unfairly going after Colbert?

This is social justice and wokeness run amok.

These are some appalling attempted intellectual acrobatic feats.

In other words, it’s not a dialogue they want; it’s a monologue.

