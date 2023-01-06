GOP Rep. Byron Donalds has been taking quite a beating from the Left this week, thanks to his shameless chutzpah in choosing to be a Republican while black. So what’s another log on the racist fire, right?
This one comes from Twitchy frequent flyer (that’s not a compliment in this case) and all-around annoying lefty Ron Filipkowski, who went and got himself all hot and bothered over a photo of Rep. Donalds doing something total normal and legal:
Speaker Donalds on left. pic.twitter.com/F0NMxN3AL1
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 5, 2023
Dear. God. Have you ever seen a more terrifying sight? Just look at Byron Donalds standing there. With a gun. And other people with guns. Other responsible gun owners with guns.
The 🇺🇸 is soooo fu*ked
— Richard Peddie (@RichardAPeddie) January 6, 2023
Ladies and Gentlemen, your Republican Party!
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) January 5, 2023
Is … is that supposed to be an insult? Like, the Republican Party is a hot mess in plenty of ways, but belief in the right to self-defense is not one of them.
How is this bad?
— ⭐️Amy Tarkanian⭐️ (@MrsT106) January 6, 2023
Because they are awesome.
— Ryan Petty (@rpetty) January 6, 2023
This is fkn awesome!!
— The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) January 6, 2023
Seriously. None of the people in that photo — Byron Donalds included — are committing any crime. So weird that Ron Filipkowski is so hung up on Byron Donalds’ membership in that group.
What are they so f’in afraid of?
— Kathy Gori (@kathygori) January 6, 2023
Nothing. But we sure know what Ron Filipkowski is so f’in afraid of:
Ron is afraid of black people owning guns. https://t.co/MHMse04xgY
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 6, 2023
Typical white lib afraid of black Americans owning guns https://t.co/jOoFqKtQg8
— Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) January 6, 2023
Must be a day ending in “y.”
***
***
