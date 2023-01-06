GOP Rep. Byron Donalds has been taking quite a beating from the Left this week, thanks to his shameless chutzpah in choosing to be a Republican while black. So what’s another log on the racist fire, right?

This one comes from Twitchy frequent flyer (that’s not a compliment in this case) and all-around annoying lefty Ron Filipkowski, who went and got himself all hot and bothered over a photo of Rep. Donalds doing something total normal and legal:

Dear. God. Have you ever seen a more terrifying sight? Just look at Byron Donalds standing there. With a gun. And other people with guns. Other responsible gun owners with guns.

Is … is that supposed to be an insult? Like, the Republican Party is a hot mess in plenty of ways, but belief in the right to self-defense is not one of them.

Seriously. None of the people in that photo — Byron Donalds included — are committing any crime. So weird that Ron Filipkowski is so hung up on Byron Donalds’ membership in that group.

Nothing. But we sure know what Ron Filipkowski is so f’in afraid of:

Must be a day ending in “y.”

