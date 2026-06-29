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Classic Mehdi Hasan: Israel Recognizes Gay Marriages from Abroad, Muslim Nations Execute Gays—Crickets

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on June 29, 2026
MSNBC

Mehdi Hasan is a massive clown, but this latest talking point of his is a real loser.

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Apparently, Mehdi is really upset gay people can't marry in Israel. The crazy part? Gay people also can't marry in ANY Muslim Majority country and can actually face extreme criminal penalties for any gay 'activity' at all.

At least, Israel does recognize gay marriage if performed in a place where it is allowed and they don't put people in jail. Many Israelis go to Cyprus or Greece to marry and then Israel recognizes the union. 

Did Mehdi have any criticism for all the Muslim countries that outright ban being gay? Of course not.

Maybe Mehdi is ready to disavow Islam.

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It's only a problem when Israel does it. 

Oh, look at that. People can get married in Utah via Zoom and have it recognized in Israel and never leave home. Voila.

Oh, so Israel allows for religious freedom. What a concept!

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Of course, he knows that. He just wants to say nasty things about Israel. 

Don't hold your breath. You'll pass out. 

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IRAN ISLAM ISRAEL JORDAN LGBTQ+

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