Classic Mehdi Hasan: Israel Recognizes Gay Marriages from Abroad, Muslim Nations Execute Gays—Crickets

Mehdi Hasan is a massive clown, but this latest talking point of his is a real loser.

Did you know that you can’t have a civil or secular marriage in Israel? https://t.co/3UNM8q0ehl — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 29, 2026

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Apparently, Mehdi is really upset gay people can't marry in Israel. The crazy part? Gay people also can't marry in ANY Muslim Majority country and can actually face extreme criminal penalties for any gay 'activity' at all.

At least, Israel does recognize gay marriage if performed in a place where it is allowed and they don't put people in jail. Many Israelis go to Cyprus or Greece to marry and then Israel recognizes the union.

Did Mehdi have any criticism for all the Muslim countries that outright ban being gay? Of course not.

Mehdi Hasan must hate Islam.



I never realized it. But I can think of no other explanation for this comment.



He’s coming after Israel for a feature it shares with Jordan Egypt, Lebanon, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, Yemen, Libya, Afghanistan, and Saudi Arabia. A feature Israel inherited… https://t.co/MgCjA4O46c — Haviv Rettig Gur (@havivrettiggur) June 29, 2026

Maybe Mehdi is ready to disavow Islam.

Hey @mehdirhasan, since you’re apparently the resident expert on marriage laws, care to explain this one? https://t.co/GNHSxxiJS3 pic.twitter.com/Q0dAFdluCy — Tamer Masudin (@TMasudin) June 29, 2026

It's only a problem when Israel does it.

You can. It’s been done. Utah via zoom, true. But a) the marriage takes place in Israel and b) is recognized by Israel as a legal union.

Before Utah it was clumsier - flights to Cyprus etc - but the system was an Ottoman leftover and ALL confessions favored it. https://t.co/8lm0itFS6G — Ron Kampeas (@kampeas) June 29, 2026

Oh, look at that. People can get married in Utah via Zoom and have it recognized in Israel and never leave home. Voila.

But you can have a religious Muslim marriage performed by a Sharia court.



Why not tell the full, complicated story to your many followers @mehdirhasan. I’m sure they would be surprised to learn the full story, warts and all. https://t.co/qUxnNnO4v7 — Jamie Weinstein (@Jamie_Weinstein) June 29, 2026

Oh, so Israel allows for religious freedom. What a concept!

One of the biggest Pride parades in the World https://t.co/vq5CHSKINz — ((( Adrian Moses #JusticeforMalkiRoth))) (@lokshensoupjek) June 29, 2026

Did you know Iran hangs gay people from construction cranes? https://t.co/M9zXJ5HLay — Z.E. Silver (@z_e_silver) June 29, 2026

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Of course, he knows that. He just wants to say nasty things about Israel.

Weird distortion from Mehdi considering any and all marriages are recognised by Israel.



You can marry the same sex abroad and be recognised in Israel. Guess where you won't be recognised? Hint, they're Mehdi's sugardaddy. https://t.co/WtWpdyzBg4 — T 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@04tobster007) June 29, 2026

Yes, I knew that.



Did you know that Israel recognizes all those marriages performed outside Israel though?



Including mine (two women).



Two different religions (also mine).



And interracial (multiple family members).



Now do your beloved *actual* ethnostates.



I'll wait. https://t.co/7mitXmSUzs — (((YidKid))) We don't need no stinking check marks (@thediggle) June 29, 2026

Don't hold your breath. You'll pass out.

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