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Briahna Joy Gray's Israel Gay Marriage Gotcha Backfires Spectacularly

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on June 29, 2026
meme

When it comes to super dumb Leftist pundits, this chick has to be one of the worst examples. 

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While it is true, it is illegal in Israel, Israel does recognize gay marriage, so if they got married outside of Israel, it is recognized in Israel. 

There is no other country, by the way, in the Middle East that recognizes it and there are actually severe penalties for ANY gay activity. Briahna never makes a peep about that though.

It's almost like she just hates the Joos and Israel. 

Miss 'Free Palestine' suddenly has no comment.

Sike!

It's almost like Briahna could have researched that, but instead she decided to make a tweet painting Israel in a bad light.

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FuzzyChimp
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Sounds like a plan. Briahna should propose that at the next 'Free Palestine' rally.

They were probably groomsmen.

Look at that. Now all of Briahna's wonderings have been answered.

In the whole scheme of things, it appears Israel is much more tolerant of the alphabet mafia. Briahna will still root for the other side. 

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ANTISEMITISM GAZA GREECE ISRAEL PALESTINIANS LGBTQ+

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