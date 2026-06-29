Briahna Joy Gray's Israel Gay Marriage Gotcha Backfires Spectacularly

When it comes to super dumb Leftist pundits, this chick has to be one of the worst examples.

Where did they get married? Because it’s illegal in Israel. https://t.co/VYfLo1b1NY — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) June 28, 2026

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While it is true, it is illegal in Israel, Israel does recognize gay marriage, so if they got married outside of Israel, it is recognized in Israel.

There is no other country, by the way, in the Middle East that recognizes it and there are actually severe penalties for ANY gay activity. Briahna never makes a peep about that though.

It's almost like she just hates the Joos and Israel.

You seem to be excluding that in most Arab countries they are either jailed or killed…minor detail. But what are facts for lack of Joy Gray. — Hypocrisy101 (@dy3s6fn2) June 29, 2026

Miss 'Free Palestine' suddenly has no comment.

They should have fled to a neighboring Muslim country where they would have been Married with open arms. — Robert Ryan (@WeighingSpace) June 29, 2026

Sike!

Lmaoooo pls Jesus help me

Israel is a threat to western civilization pic.twitter.com/KFKOmExm63 — highplains 🔮🐦‍⬛🔮 (@Chris_H5) June 29, 2026

The ceremony was in Greece. They made a whole documentary about it. Their marriage is fully recognized in Israel. Something that isn’t possible throughout the entire Muslim world. — mobile vulgus (@brassman3141592) June 29, 2026

It's almost like Briahna could have researched that, but instead she decided to make a tweet painting Israel in a bad light.

If you think it’s bad in Israel, try Gaza or Tehran — Revenge of the RINOs (@radioFreeMI) June 29, 2026

Should make Palestine the Gay Muslim Capitol of the world so they can enjoy Gay Imams, Fabulous drag parties at Mosques, maybe a Queer Ayatollah. Just no Jews unless they are fit and transMuslims. — SoCalKnollie (@SoCalKnollie) June 29, 2026

Sounds like a plan. Briahna should propose that at the next 'Free Palestine' rally.

I think in Gaza. Numerous Hamas members celebrated with them. — Gath (@craniumcrush) June 29, 2026

They were probably groomsmen.

Greece, apparently. — Rep. Jackie Boy ™️ (@AdmAstonishing) June 28, 2026

Look at that. Now all of Briahna's wonderings have been answered.

At least they don't get thrown off roofs there like your policy — Mostly political (@MostPol) June 29, 2026

In the whole scheme of things, it appears Israel is much more tolerant of the alphabet mafia. Briahna will still root for the other side.

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