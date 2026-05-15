Big Apple First Lady’s Sour Playlist: 'Hungry But Sexy for Palestine' Loaded With Anti-Israel Bangers

Apparently the 'First Lady of NYC' Rama Duwaji (Mamdani's wife) has a Spotify list called 'Hungry but Sexy for Palestine'.

NYC first lady Rama Duwaji's Spotify playlists included 'hungry but sexy for Palestine': report https://t.co/KSCoPT96hX pic.twitter.com/3aIOlb2YsV — New York Post (@nypost) May 14, 2026

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If she is so hungry for Palestine, why doesn't she go live there? She and Zohran could take all their good governing ideas and help Gaza become a better place. No need to stay in the United States and be miserable longing for a land you love.

It’s full of sour notes. Big Apple first lady Rama Duwaji’s reportedly curated Spotify playlists with songs that have foulmouthed anti-Israel lyrics — with one bizarrely titled “hungry but sexy for palestine.” The wife of Mayor Zohran Mamdani compiled the playlists targeting the Jewish state following the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack, a new report said — the latest instance of the 28-year-old’s radical online behavior coming under scrutiny.

It's almost like she really hates Israel and Jewish people. Who would have thought? (Anyone who has paid any attention). It's amazing what people are willing to overlook because they find a woman attractive.

The “hungry but sexy for palestine” playlist included the song “Ana Bakrah Israel,” which translates to “I hate Israel,” the Free Press reported Wednesday.

A second playlist titled “p2P Palestine 2 Pree-DC protest trip,” was apparently created for the March on Washington for Gaza on Jan. 13, 2024 and included a song titled “FREE PALESTINE,” the Free Press reported.

It’s like she was created in a lab at Columbia. https://t.co/qFPzTeCaPP — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 15, 2026

Just like the 'Bride of Frankenstein'.

This is so weird. https://t.co/H6mhLRapQb — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 15, 2026

We’re running out of sentences https://t.co/7d6Be12T2Y — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 15, 2026

We're also running out of eyerolls

At this point we know what she’s about. If she plays with a suicide bomber dollset it wouldn’t surprise me. https://t.co/Lakl1VlsPI — Kamel Amin Thaabet (@K_AminThaabet) May 15, 2026

The Mamdanis strike again https://t.co/wDb3f11nNC — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) May 15, 2026

Let's hope not 'literally' because that could be dangerous.

The last word that comes to mind when I see Rama Duwaji’s racist, antisemtic *ss is “sexy” lmfao https://t.co/Ly2WEO3P8l — Sir Rottweiler 🐾 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@SireRottweiler) May 15, 2026

She is mighty impressed with herself though.

Still tough to believe this woman, who has been reported to have celebrated the atrocities of October 7, is “First Lady” of NYC. 🤦🏻‍♀️



Story below is based on @Olivia_Reingold’s great reporting in today’s @TheFP https://t.co/YOM80LL0mB — Melanie Notkin (@SavvyAuntie) May 14, 2026

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It's not only tough to believe, it's depressing.

Believe them when they tell you who they are https://t.co/A1cSSmIlNN — 🇺🇲PrConservative🇵🇷 (@pr_conservative) May 14, 2026

Why do I always see her hideous face before bedtime? It’s nightmare fuel.



She’s scary as sin. https://t.co/cC3eBNeZwd — ℒ ☘️ (@FletchMatlock) May 15, 2026

False. The Left insists she is a supermodel and the most gorgeous woman ever.

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