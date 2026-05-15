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Big Apple First Lady’s Sour Playlist: 'Hungry But Sexy for Palestine' Loaded With Anti-Israel Bangers

justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on May 15, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Apparently the 'First Lady of NYC' Rama Duwaji (Mamdani's wife) has a Spotify list called 'Hungry but Sexy for Palestine'.

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If she is so hungry for Palestine, why doesn't she go live there? She and Zohran could take all their good governing ideas and help Gaza become a better place. No need to stay in the United States and be miserable longing for a land you love.

It’s full of sour notes.

Big Apple first lady Rama Duwaji’s reportedly curated Spotify playlists with songs that have foulmouthed anti-Israel lyrics — with one bizarrely titled “hungry but sexy for palestine.”

The wife of Mayor Zohran Mamdani compiled the playlists targeting the Jewish state following the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack, a new report said — the latest instance of the 28-year-old’s radical online behavior coming under scrutiny.

It's almost like she really hates Israel and Jewish people. Who would have thought? (Anyone who has paid any attention). It's amazing what people are willing to overlook because they find a woman attractive.

The “hungry but sexy for palestine” playlist included the song “Ana Bakrah Israel,” which translates to “I hate Israel,” the Free Press reported Wednesday.


A second playlist titled “p2P Palestine 2 Pree-DC protest trip,” was apparently created for the March on Washington for Gaza on Jan. 13, 2024 and included a song titled “FREE PALESTINE,” the Free Press reported.

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Just like the 'Bride of Frankenstein'.

We're also running out of eyerolls

Let's hope not 'literally' because that could be dangerous.

She is mighty impressed with herself though.

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It's not only tough to believe, it's depressing.

False. The Left insists she is a supermodel and the most gorgeous woman ever. 

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ANTISEMITISM GAZA NEW YORK PALESTINIANS ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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