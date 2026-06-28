Woke CA Teacher Brags About Marrying Gaza Resident Online for Green Card — 'It's for Palestinian Rights'

One thing about Lefties, they are not smart people. Even the ones who are teachers are very dumb and think they are the Great White Hope for some reason.

Lefty California teacher declares she married Gaza man to give him US citizenship: 'Equalize the playing field' https://t.co/rEvWb7xmtd pic.twitter.com/lG5IUmB4yP — New York Post (@nypost) June 27, 2026

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A radical, Israel-hating California teacher claimed she married a Gaza resident online to help him gain American citizenship — and push her pro-Palestinian agenda. Laura Pinho, a dance teacher at Canoga Park Senior High School in California, announced her nuptials in a wild June 16 CODEPINK Zoom webinar called “Challenging Zionism In Our Schools.” When CODEPINK activist Marcy Winograd congratulated her on her marriage and asked her to share details about her life, Pinho, 51, launched into a pedantic monologue about how she only married Salem S.E. Abu Amra to advance “Palestinian rights and freedoms.”

That's against the law, Laura.

The odd couple tied the knot April 5 in Utah, which allows marriages to be conducted via Zoom, according to records posted online by the Utah County Clerk and obtained by Israeli nonprofit NGO Monitor. Utah allows virtual marriages in which both parties aren’t in the same location so long as they have secured a Utah County marriage license and provide valid ID and two witnesses, who also don’t have to be physically present in the state.

Sounds totally legit (eyeroll).

Hey @DHSgov, I would like to report marriage fraud. https://t.co/hHPQwMagjp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 28, 2026

America isnt ready for the conversation yet, but a large number of Democrat women in this country should be involuntarily committed so they can get help. Millions at least. https://t.co/gC9ukSNn7i — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 28, 2026

It's a big problem.

Arrest her for fraud. https://t.co/roPIFhH60g — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) June 27, 2026

She's a (D) Democrat so they don't get prosecuted for their crimes.

I am convinced that a large portion of western women have the survival instincts of a deer thanking headlights. https://t.co/llxYQkLc2V — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) June 28, 2026

This is a fair point.

Paging @USAttyEssayli:



Charge this crazy broad with marriage fraud. https://t.co/KGYQgcLOgp — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 28, 2026

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My advice to people generally is to stop admitting to crimes on video.



Marriage fraud is illegal. You cannot marry someone to circumvent immigration laws or gain some government benefit. This is just asking to get prosecuted. https://t.co/eOMRQTz8P3 — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 28, 2026

Again, Democrats believe the laws don't apply to them, only Republicans.

We have reached peak suicidal empathy. https://t.co/5xwiseaGac — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) June 27, 2026

Some of you are willing to protest for Gaza. This woman is willing to give her LIFE. https://t.co/ZHhIoS9wQi — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) June 28, 2026

Literally!

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