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Woke CA Teacher Brags About Marrying Gaza Resident Online for Green Card — 'It's for Palestinian Rights'

justmindy
justmindy | 6:20 PM on June 28, 2026
AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File

One thing about Lefties, they are not smart people. Even the ones who are teachers are very dumb and think they are the Great White Hope for some reason.

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A radical, Israel-hating California teacher claimed she married a Gaza resident online to help him gain American citizenship — and push her pro-Palestinian agenda.

Laura Pinho, a dance teacher at Canoga Park Senior High School in California, announced her nuptials in a wild June 16 CODEPINK Zoom webinar called “Challenging Zionism In Our Schools.”

When CODEPINK activist Marcy Winograd congratulated her on her marriage and asked her to share details about her life, Pinho, 51, launched into a pedantic monologue about how she only married Salem S.E. Abu Amra to advance “Palestinian rights and freedoms.”

That's against the law, Laura.

The odd couple tied the knot April 5 in Utah, which allows marriages to be conducted via Zoom, according to records posted online by the Utah County Clerk and obtained by Israeli nonprofit NGO Monitor. 

Utah allows virtual marriages in which both parties aren’t in the same location so long as they have secured a Utah County marriage license and provide valid ID and two witnesses, who also don’t have to be physically present in the state.

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Sounds totally legit (eyeroll).

It's a big problem. 

She's a (D) Democrat so they don't get prosecuted for their crimes. 

This is a fair point. 

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Again, Democrats believe the laws don't apply to them, only Republicans. 

Literally!

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