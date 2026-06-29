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Try Reading This Word in a HuffPost Report About What Nancy Pelosi's Doing Next Without Laughing

Doug P. | 3:15 PM on June 29, 2026
Twitchy

Nancy Pelosi will be retiring from Congress at the end of this term, but don't waste too much energy celebrating because voters in her district will probably replace her with somebody just as far to the left (or even crazier). 

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What's next for Nancy? The HuffPost has a story with a word in it that comes with a beverage warning: 

Wait, what was that word? "Nonpartisan"? Legit LOL. 

Also, is "nonpartisan Professor Pelosi" going to teach a class on insider trading? 

If anybody in "journalism" didn't laugh incredibly hard at seeing the words "nonpartisan," "Berkeley," and "Nancy Pelosi" in the same sentence, they're exactly the reason trust in media has gone down the toilet. 

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A couple of HuffPost readers might actually believe that. 

Maybe Nancy had to find a way to make up for the coming losses from not being able to insider trade anymore. 

It'll never happen. That's a "journalism" bridge too far. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Nancy). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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