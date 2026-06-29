Try Reading This Word in a HuffPost Report About What Nancy Pelosi's Doing Next Without Laughing

Nancy Pelosi will be retiring from Congress at the end of this term, but don't waste too much energy celebrating because voters in her district will probably replace her with somebody just as far to the left (or even crazier).

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What's next for Nancy? The HuffPost has a story with a word in it that comes with a beverage warning:

Nancy Pelosi is leaving Congress at the end of the year, but at 86, she's beginning her next chapter: launching an ambitious, nonpartisan democracy institute at UC Berkeley.



Some undergrads will even have Pelosi as a teacher. Professor Pelosi.👩‍🎓https://t.co/q2PEcvypgu — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) June 29, 2026

Wait, what was that word? "Nonpartisan"? Legit LOL.

The word “nonpartisan” has at this point lost any meaning it ever might have had https://t.co/Cilm3zxSyN — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 29, 2026

Also, is "nonpartisan Professor Pelosi" going to teach a class on insider trading?

Oh yes a “democracy institute” at Berkeley founded by Nancy Pelosi is sure to be “nonpartisan.”



Please. https://t.co/llNgkCpv93 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) June 29, 2026

If anybody in "journalism" didn't laugh incredibly hard at seeing the words "nonpartisan," "Berkeley," and "Nancy Pelosi" in the same sentence, they're exactly the reason trust in media has gone down the toilet.

"nonpartisan democracy institute at UC Berkeley"



Coffee. Through my nose. pic.twitter.com/tlsbkxAdtF — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) June 29, 2026

"Nonpartisan at Berkeley" is a contradiction in terms, even before it's applied to the most partisan individual on the planet. — Will Collier (@willcollier) June 29, 2026

How stupidly gullible do you need to be to think that Nancy Pelosi is starting a “nonpartisan” anything? https://t.co/GiFz9ZGqgt — Zachary Faria (@ZacharyFaria) June 29, 2026

A couple of HuffPost readers might actually believe that.

A “democracy institute,” because ya gotta keep that grift going. Those Jeni’s ice cream pints aren’t gonna fill the $10k freezer on their own. https://t.co/fJ3fvc4Nry — Feral Goddess (@LadaMokusa) June 29, 2026

Maybe Nancy had to find a way to make up for the coming losses from not being able to insider trade anymore.

I'll bet you didn't look into how much Berkeley is paying her to swish her dentures around in a classroom for 1 hour a week. Amirite? — Orwell 1984 (@MaineRed2020) June 29, 2026

It'll never happen. That's a "journalism" bridge too far.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Nancy).

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