The Biden administration’s made no secret of their unbridled enthusiasm over high gas prices. They’re positively salivating at the prospect of forcing consumers to transition to green energy by purchasing electric vehicles they can’t afford. Jennifer Granholm is especially drooly.

But it’s not just Biden’s A-team who’s getting their rocks off by putting the squeeze on the plebs; it’s the Democrats in Congress, too. A handful of them have realized that high-fiving over high gas prices is a bad look and are at least attempting to feign sympathy with people who are hurting, but for the most part, they can’t hide their glee.

Case in point, Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who had this to say about high gas prices today:

She really did.

That’s what she wants to say but can’t. At least not explicitly.

We’re paying for Debbie Stabenow in more ways than one.

It’s definitely a disgusting spectacle.

But don’t be too angry with Debbie … there’s definitely a positive spin to be put on her insufferably tone-deaf smugness:

Isn’t it? It’s perfect.

And it couldn’t be happening to a nicer bunch of people.

