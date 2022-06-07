The Biden administration’s made no secret of their unbridled enthusiasm over high gas prices. They’re positively salivating at the prospect of forcing consumers to transition to green energy by purchasing electric vehicles they can’t afford. Jennifer Granholm is especially drooly.

In a Senate hearing Biden Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says "the critical thing is we become more dependent on the wind and the sun" A good reminder that they CHOSE this transition, and the pain is the point. pic.twitter.com/klCfeRztMI — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 7, 2022

But it’s not just Biden’s A-team who’s getting their rocks off by putting the squeeze on the plebs; it’s the Democrats in Congress, too. A handful of them have realized that high-fiving over high gas prices is a bad look and are at least attempting to feign sympathy with people who are hurting, but for the most part, they can’t hide their glee.

Case in point, Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who had this to say about high gas prices today:

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI): “On the issue of gas prices, I drove my electric vehicle from Michigan to here last weekend and went by every gas station and it didn’t matter how high it was.”

pic.twitter.com/VWSd9BJ3kk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 7, 2022

She did the meme again pic.twitter.com/irRtqxiCLf — John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 7, 2022

She really did.

Submit to your betters, you whining, sniveling, ungrateful peons… https://t.co/7jPX3RwEkc — Tweeting Indiscriminately (@mgcat) June 7, 2022

That’s what she wants to say but can’t. At least not explicitly.

Members of Congress receive a monthly stipend of up to $1000 for car lease payments. The vehicle must be from the EPA approved list of "low greenhouse gas emitting vehicles." She's not even paying for her electric car, we are. https://t.co/eIpFbLh7Q0 — T_p R_ck B_ng (@25th_Prestige) June 7, 2022

We’re paying for Debbie Stabenow in more ways than one.

There is no more perfect encapsulation of 2022 Democrats than this: A 72-year-old Senator with a net worth in the millions who has been in politics since 1975 bragging about not being bothered by record-breaking gas prices since she drives electric. Unreal. https://t.co/ekOf7mL6bq — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) June 7, 2022

It’s definitely a disgusting spectacle.

But don’t be too angry with Debbie … there’s definitely a positive spin to be put on her insufferably tone-deaf smugness:

Well there's a fun ad. https://t.co/kEVq6zJCs5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 7, 2022

Isn’t it? It’s perfect.

Democrats, please double down on this messaging going into the midterms. Please. https://t.co/UVKYk9n3sO — Morning Answer (@MorningAnswer) June 7, 2022

November is going to be ugly for Democrats. https://t.co/YgaAgIVO1w — Dan Isett (@DanIsett) June 7, 2022

And it couldn’t be happening to a nicer bunch of people.

***

