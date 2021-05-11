Despite what the New York Times says, the current gas shortage is hitting many Americans hard at the pump — and, by extension, their wallets.

But one inquiring White House reporter wants to know from Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: can the Biden administration use this to their advantage?

Absolutely ghoulish. Never let a crisis go to waste! White House reporter eagerly asks Energy Secretary Granholm how these gas shortages due to the Colonial pipeline will help the administration push people toward accepting renewable energy. pic.twitter.com/2EYiHvtVdP — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 11, 2021

Jennifer Granholm seems pretty stoked about people not being able to find a place to fuel their cars and having to pay through the nose if they do.

