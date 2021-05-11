Despite what the New York Times says, the current gas shortage is hitting many Americans hard at the pump — and, by extension, their wallets.

But one inquiring White House reporter wants to know from Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: can the Biden administration use this to their advantage?

Jennifer Granholm seems pretty stoked about people not being able to find a place to fuel their cars and having to pay through the nose if they do.

Emphasis on “awfully.”

