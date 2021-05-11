Ignore those long lines you’ve been seeing at gas stations … nothing to see here.

We know, The New York Times is going to New York Times but c’mon man!

From The New York Times:

Since the pipeline shutdown, there have been no long lines at gasoline stations, and because many traders expected the interruption to be brief, the market reaction was muted. Nationwide, the price of regular gasoline climbed by only half a cent to $2.97 on Monday from Sunday, even though the company could not set a timetable for restarting the pipeline. New York State prices remained stable at $3 a gallon, according to the AAA motor club.

“Potentially it will be inconvenient,” said Ed Hirs, an energy economist at the University of Houston. “But it’s not a big deal because there is storage in the Northeast and all the big oil and gas companies can redirect seaborne cargoes of refined product when it is required.”

Except North Carolina is under a State of Emergency because there is no gas, and there are plenty of people along the East Coast waiting in long lines if they can even FIND gas.

Anything to protect the Puppet in Chief.

Trending

Don’t believe your lying eyes and stuff.

***

Related:

Glenn Youngkin wins GOP nomination in Virginia Governor’s Race and Hillary Clinton groupie Terry McAuliffe just can’t DEAL

‘Not taking any of her CRAP’: Martha MacCallum OWNS AFT’s Randi Weingarten during interview about reopening schools and 1619 (watch)

‘You’re a real schmuck’: Ben Rhodes asks Twitter to ‘look at the world through the eyes of a Palestinian child’ and WHOA NELLY that’s a lotta backfire

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bidengas shortagenew york times