Ignore those long lines you’ve been seeing at gas stations … nothing to see here.

We know, The New York Times is going to New York Times but c’mon man!

Colonial Pipeline, a vital U.S. fuel artery that was shut down by a cyberattack, said it hoped to restore most operations by the end of the week. Since the shutdown, there have been no long lines or major price hikes for gas. Here’s what to know. https://t.co/kX58tBAd78 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 11, 2021

From The New York Times:

Since the pipeline shutdown, there have been no long lines at gasoline stations, and because many traders expected the interruption to be brief, the market reaction was muted. Nationwide, the price of regular gasoline climbed by only half a cent to $2.97 on Monday from Sunday, even though the company could not set a timetable for restarting the pipeline. New York State prices remained stable at $3 a gallon, according to the AAA motor club. “Potentially it will be inconvenient,” said Ed Hirs, an energy economist at the University of Houston. “But it’s not a big deal because there is storage in the Northeast and all the big oil and gas companies can redirect seaborne cargoes of refined product when it is required.”

Except North Carolina is under a State of Emergency because there is no gas, and there are plenty of people along the East Coast waiting in long lines if they can even FIND gas.

Anything to protect the Puppet in Chief.

NYT journalists probably: “When we look out our NYT window we don’t see any gas lines or price hikes.” — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) May 11, 2021

Coastal North and South Carolina gas stations are out or have long lines and running low. Maybe do a bit of research first? The Governor of NC issued a state of emergency last night because of this. — Zombie Dachshund (@ZombieDachshund) May 11, 2021

It's sad that Newsweek is more honest and did more journalism than the "Paper of Record" https://t.co/tMsaSzi4mL — WilliamTeach2 (Gab – WilliamTeach) (@WTeach2) May 11, 2021

"Since the shutdown, there have been no long lines or major price hikes for gas." how does something this brazenly false get published? We have eyes. — Non-Birthing Person Phil (@philllosoraptor) May 11, 2021

Pushing propaganda for Joe Biden. No one should take you seriously. — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) May 11, 2021

Come out of your cave. NC declared an emergency yesterday.https://t.co/3KMPJrWAWv — I Hate The Media© 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) May 11, 2021

“No lines” You absolute garbage liars — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 11, 2021

NYT editors: "Can't have a line if the station has no gas." pic.twitter.com/aZqesfFIMT — Sparktacular (@TheMainSpark) May 11, 2021

This is crazy. I stopped for gas just now having no idea what was happening. It’s out. People here told me they’d been to other stations and found the same. pic.twitter.com/7LDVdUXPo4 — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) May 11, 2021

Don’t believe your lying eyes and stuff.

***

