We will give AFT President Randi Weingarten credit for going on Fox News and being interviewed by Martha MacCallum …

But the interview itself?

Yikes.

Watch:

To the befuddlement of Martha MacCallum, teachers union head Randi Weingarten claims schools would have reopened sooner if former President Trump and his White House "kept on changing his mind and changing these things" and given schools the $$ they demanded and got them shots. pic.twitter.com/2zvrL6oFdo — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 10, 2021

Yeah, Randi has been claiming it’s Trump’s fault the unions have been fighting to keep public schools closed. We all know she can’t blame Biden (since they just bought the guy that would be poor form) and GAWD forbid she get honest and admit they’ve been lobbying the CDC to keep the schools closed.

Nah, it’s all Trump’s fault.

Luckily, Martha didn’t buy ANY of what she was trying to sell.

Martha MacCallum is not taking Randi Weingarten's nonsense pic.twitter.com/Yj82le3SC0 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 10, 2021

Heh.

Asked if she thinks "1619 is a factual program," Randi Weingarten says it's "a point in history" and ignores @MarthaMacCallum's point about how it falsely claims America was founded to "preserve slavery." Instead, Weingarten says the real "disinformation" issue is with Fox News. pic.twitter.com/iAxmNgp14o — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 10, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yes, there was the year 1619.

But that’s about as real as it gets and Randi knows it.

This is probably why she got on Twitter after the interview and started babbling incoherently:

Thank you @MarthaMcCallum for talking to me today about school reopenings and the 1619 project. I’m glad we agree: It’s time to get children back to school and learning about our country’s rich history. https://t.co/7IdZtXGeS9 — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) May 11, 2021

She’s glad they agree?

Didn’t look like they agreed on much.

Note, she is tweeting this entire thread to a suspended account that is not Martha MacCallum’s.

But keep going.

We’ve been working to get CDC guidance and resources to #ReopenSafely since April 2020 because we know in-person learning is best. The Biden administration has delivered where the Trump administration failed. https://t.co/Xhp56U4TQ7 — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) May 11, 2021

They’ve been lobbying the CDC to help them push their agenda and rhetoric for more power and money.

And they love Biden because unlike Trump, he caves to their every whim.

Now, about 97% of our schools are open, with 70% open full time. With more people getting vaccines and safety mitigation in place, I’m hopeful we’ll reopen full time in the fall. https://t.co/3P2nmDRmhK — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) May 11, 2021

Hopeful to open full-time in the fall.

A year and a half of learning LOST because of the unions.

Not Trump.

There’s so much division & mistrust right now, but we have huge problems facing the world. We need to work together to find solutions. Schools are an important place to do that: To teach the facts, teach tolerance, teach students to be engaged, informed citizens. — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) May 11, 2021

How funny … she’s pretending she cares about facts.

We can disagree on whether we should mandate vaccines, or whether we should be concerned about the variants, but the FOX audience deserves the facts so they can make a judgment for themselves. — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) May 11, 2021

FOX NEWS BAD. REEEEEEE!

I'm grateful we live in a nation that sees how to make itself better. That's what we try to do through education. And by presenting children with the facts, we can learn from our past to improve our future. https://t.co/hz0bLZCuhM — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) May 11, 2021

She’s ridiculous.

And she knows she was made a fool of on live television.

Sorry, not sorry.

