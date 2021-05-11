We will give AFT President Randi Weingarten credit for going on Fox News and being interviewed by Martha MacCallum …

But the interview itself?

Yikes.

Watch:

Yeah, Randi has been claiming it’s Trump’s fault the unions have been fighting to keep public schools closed. We all know she can’t blame Biden (since they just bought the guy that would be poor form) and GAWD forbid she get honest and admit they’ve been lobbying the CDC to keep the schools closed.

Nah, it’s all Trump’s fault.

Luckily, Martha didn’t buy ANY of what she was trying to sell.

Heh.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yes, there was the year 1619.

But that’s about as real as it gets and Randi knows it.

This is probably why she got on Twitter after the interview and started babbling incoherently:

She’s glad they agree?

Didn’t look like they agreed on much.

Note, she is tweeting this entire thread to a suspended account that is not Martha MacCallum’s.

But keep going.

They’ve been lobbying the CDC to help them push their agenda and rhetoric for more power and money.

And they love Biden because unlike Trump, he caves to their every whim.

Hopeful to open full-time in the fall.

A year and a half of learning LOST because of the unions.

Not Trump.

How funny … she’s pretending she cares about facts.

FOX NEWS BAD. REEEEEEE!

She’s ridiculous.

And she knows she was made a fool of on live television.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

