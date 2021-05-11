Just try for a moment to look at the world through the eyes of a failed Obama lackey.

Never mind, that’s incredibly depressing.

In fact, never ever do that.

*snort*

And, and never do this crap either …

Just try for a moment to look at the world through the eyes of a Palestinian child. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) May 11, 2021

Ben … this was not smart. We get what he was trying to do (we think?) but yeah, he failed.

In true Obama-bro style.

Take a look.

Find someone who loves you the way Ben loves Hamas. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) May 11, 2021

Or i could try looking through the eyes of a Hamas terrorist You know, like you typically do — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) May 11, 2021

They must be horrified at their parents, leadership using them as human shields. Innocents victims who should not be used! — IrishTea1 (@IrishTea1) May 11, 2021

You mean being used as a human shield by my parents? — St. Antonios (@LoneStarTexian) May 11, 2021

Jihad training for under 5yr-olds at a kindergarten in Gaza. This is the true face of Hamas. Violent Islamist resistance just like their child-raping, women-enslaving brothers in Isis. pic.twitter.com/igmgcgeGKC — Julie Lenarz (@MsJulieLenarz) June 3, 2018

Won’t someone think of the children?!

Ouch.

Why not through the eyes of an Israeli child? Or at least both children’s eyes?

Are you really this anti-Israel?

You’re not even hiding it anymore?

I have Israeli children. The dove for cover from Hamas rockets yesterday. You’re a real schmuck Ben. https://t.co/ggO3BwAznT — Uri Pilichowski (@RationalSettler) May 11, 2021

His tweet definitely doesn’t help the reputation he and the Obama administration had for mistreating and disrespecting Israel.

Yeah. Imagine what it’s like when you’re ruled by a genocidal terrorist regime in Gaza and used as a human shield, and all your TV shows say Jews are subhumans who must be killed. It is awful. So why don’t you call for that to end, Ben? How about the eyes of an Israeli child? https://t.co/RL9HiDF0Ov — Or-el 🦁 (@legalishjew) May 11, 2021

What he said.

Sadly, this is all too accurate.

And Ben knows it.

