We need to take a hard look at what it takes to be an attorney in this country because yikes.

You’d think an attorney would know what the First Amendment covers, right? Clearly, we’re not attorneys (Twitchy editors are lucky to tie our own shoes some days) BUT even we understand that this is … well it’s wrong.

C’mon man!

We need to take a hard look at Fox News because they’re not news protected by the 1st Amendment. They’re just a propaganda machine. — Julius Kim (@Julius_Kim) May 10, 2021

These people are so obsessed with Fox News. It’s … creepy.

And really?!

You’re an attorney and you wrote this dumb thing ⬇️ can you point to a single word in the constitution or any good law that says what you’re saying? (Spoiler: no you can’t) https://t.co/D2RfaQv0Cz — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 10, 2021

Ummm … it’s the same amendment that says healthcare, abortion, and free college are constitutional rights.

The same one that says we all get a free pony who can talk.

Yeah, that’s the ticket.

Yeah, he blocks really really really fast.

LMAO You need to retake Const law — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) May 10, 2021

Twice.

Now do CNN and MSNBC and all the other news networks. They're the original propagandists. So, up yours. — stitchinggal1967 (@kelsieA67) May 10, 2021

Up yours.

There is a phrase we do not hear nearly enough.

Angling for a spot on @CNN, homey. Got bad news, your particular flavor of propaganda will be downsizing soon. — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) May 10, 2021

Yeah, homey.

Do you understand the First Amendment at all? I mean, you're an attorney, right? Would you like to talk about Sullivan? Alvarez? Falwell? Stop arguing ideology instead of the Constitution — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) May 10, 2021

He spelled CNN wrong. — 🇺🇸AmErican Reprobate 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) May 10, 2021

And that’s a tough one to misspell.

Heh.

Sure. He has no counter argument (to be fair, he hasn’t even provided an example of this propaganda) so those who he can’t prove incorrect must be silenced. Bully tactic. — Purple Velvet-Wild West Pimp Style (@TMIWITW) May 10, 2021

Yup. He blocked this editor SUPER fast. And sheesh, all of our editors are charming, sweet, tolerant, and smell like sugar cookies.

Or something.

***

