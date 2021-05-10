It is RARE that a Twitchy editor falls for a parody. We spend so much time writing about this insanity that for a parody to fool us it has to be exceptional. OR the person they’re talking about in their parody has to be just that awful.

And lucky for BBC FAKING News, Cuomo is just that awful.

Yup. We ALMOST fell for this.

Almost.

BREAKING: Audio emerges of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo saying he'd like to "dip his garlic knot" in his female staffers' "marinara sauces." pic.twitter.com/bWYWSsAxIB — BBC Breaking News (@BBCFakingNews) May 9, 2021

Not only is this hilarious but we could absolutely see him getting caught saying something like this. Remember when he was trying to force a female reporter to eat a sausage? Dana Loesch had the same reaction we did though to the idea of Cuomo’s garlic knots.

And now I hate garlic knots https://t.co/Jb2VldJFtd — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 10, 2021

Yup, we did an all-over gross-out body shiver when we read this.

So gnarly.

Btw, please note the handle of the account. The funny thing is that no one would expect him not to say something like this. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 10, 2021

What she said.

Also nothing could make me hate garlic knots. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 10, 2021

This could come really really really close though.

No, I will not note in a tweet from an account with “faking” in its name that it is a parody account. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 10, 2021

People FELL for this (including this editor for a bit) because it’s completely PLAUSIBLE that Cuomo said something like this.

Can't wait for @cnn to run with this tonight. pic.twitter.com/IDEncEV1ci — Peoples President Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) May 10, 2021

Gross.

Man…. Ain’t gonna be any chicks left for the rest of us. — DANDELION PICKING SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) May 10, 2021

Heh.

***

