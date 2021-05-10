Kimberly Klacik is still kicking a*s and taking names. In an age where we are constantly being fed ‘America is super racist’ rhetoric, it’s refreshing to see a Black woman speaking up and speaking out against it, while talking about the value of hard work.

Watch.

"Hard work, that is what is going to get you to success, it has nothing to do with the color of your skin."@kimKBaltimore and @JennaEllisEsq discuss the narrative of Critical Race Theory. @HeatherChilders https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/5jpBaIJbjW — Newsmax (@newsmax) May 8, 2021

Kimberly nailed it.

As usual.

This is probably why ‘Steve’, aka the obnoxious white dude, tried to put her back in her place.

Critical Race Theory aside, is this the, “I succeeded and I’m Black, so you should, too” claim that inherent bias doesn’t hold Black people back in America? — Steve Kastenbaum (@SKastenbaum) May 9, 2021

It’s settled, Steve is the male Karen.

Oh, and guess how Kimberly responded?

The most interesting part about my life is the number of white people telling me what it’s like to be black. It’s astonishing. I’ve been black my whole life, yet white liberals are constantly telling me how my journey is going & why I am where I am. Steve, respectfully, STFU. https://t.co/8TcIG1k8ME — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) May 10, 2021

Hey, she said ‘respectfully’.

*ouch*

Respectfully no need to be respectful. Keep on being you! — Paul Valenti (@PaulWValenti) May 10, 2021

So very true.

Why is race so determinative in your mind? Normal people : Some people have disadvantages. Some of those are black. Most people are ok and get on just fine. — Dave Giglio (@djgiglio) May 10, 2021

Shhh, white cis male has something to say. — Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) May 10, 2021

Heh.

What an absolute moronic thing to say, go find your safe space clown… — Will Pearl 🇺🇸 (@WilliamPearl8) May 10, 2021

Took the scenic route for that wayward spin, eh, Stevie? My gawd what a tool — Joe Myers (@Jimi2142) May 10, 2021

What a tool indeed.

***

