We can always count on Ben Shapiro to do his part to piss off the shrieking harpies on a holiday like Mother’s Day. If you’ve been paying attention to the insanity that is social media (and if you haven’t, good on you!), you know that progressives want to use less gender-specific terminology around giving birth.

Because you know, so many men squeeze ten-pound babies out of their penises every day.

Oh, we get what they’re trying to do but as usual, it’s stupid.

And Ben did a great job of mocking them all:

Happy Birthing Persons' Day to all the egg-producing homo sapiens of unspecified gender who made the decision to bring to term a meaningless cluster of cells! — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 9, 2021

This mother got a kick out of it. Heh.

Try fitting that on a balloon. — EmZee (@emzee0321) May 9, 2021

It’s a little clunky.

Ben Shapiro winning the Internet on Mother's Day 🙂 <3 — Paige Norman (AmericanAma) (@AmericanAmaPN) May 9, 2021

Seems Ted Cruz has a similar thought:

Now, did Ted do this on purpose to support Ben’s efforts? We can’t say for sure BUT we like to think there is some sort of cosmic trolling going on here because HOO BOY, there sure is a lot of hooting and hollering going on about these tweets, and not the good kind.

Heh.

Wouldn’t getting a therapist be easier than this? — Alex Eff Brown (@alexeffbrown) May 9, 2021

Imagine being @benshapiro right now, having actually typed this tweet and having the audacity to think it was…witty. — John Laurens (they/them) (@JohnLaurens2420) May 9, 2021

They’re so delicate.

Sheesh.

And there’s MORE.

The "Birthing Person" who gave us Ted must really feel guilty — Wheezy (@WheezyNC) May 9, 2021

A swing and a miss at being clever: the Ted Cruz story. — kc (@otheryesak2) May 9, 2021

The irony of this tweet.

Because like us, he has to deal with unimaginable STUPID on the Left.

Every.

Day.

Happy Birthing Person’s Day… Moms. <3

***

