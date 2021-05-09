Public schools, in blue states especially, have done themselves NO favors during the ‘pandemic’.

‘School hesitancy.’

Teacher’s unions and elected officials have so decimated and destroyed the basic institution of public education that we not only have FULLY-VACCINATED teachers refusing to teach kids in the classroom, but we have students who are hesitant to go back as well. Sure, kids have complained about going to school for … well, ever, but this is very different. These kids are being enabled and even empowered not to return in some cases.

Which is bad news.

Mary Katharine Ham wrote a thread:

A) What he said.

B) Who could have seen this coming?

C) District communication in many closed districts is just AWFUL, even if you’re paying v. close attention. Suspicion is it’s partly deliberate to keep returning numbers low, justifying less opening. https://t.co/sTH0CL70ew — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 9, 2021

As a parent in a school system that seriously dragged its feet in getting our secondary kids back (hey, we’re back, not really complaining but still), communication was poor and confusing. And sometimes it did feel as if the district was in a way trying to persuade parents to stick with virtual for the rest of the year. Not as bad as in Northern Virginia (what a mess they are), but still, an interesting point.

In Northern Va. districts, families have been told 3x I can think of, between 10p and midnight, after prepping kids and expecting it for months, that school will not open the following day for their kids as advertised. Back to virtual! — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 9, 2021

Again, teachers in Northern Va. districts are fully vaccinated.

They also have little idea, even if they’ve been at every (virtual, natch) SB meeting if, for instance, kids can opt into in-person if they opted out in the fall survey, or whether summer school is in-person. The message on all these things is very confusing, often changing. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 9, 2021

Often changing.

This.

These are parents who are attending meetings and in touch with SB members. Parents who *must* go to work & have worked out childcare, or maybe aren’t religiously paying attention, would be screwed over & over again if they relied on promises about in-person learning. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 9, 2021

Public schools didn’t always work well. Many of them underperformed & failed students routinely for decades. (I ain’t no private-school kid, so miss me with the attacks, it’s true). But they did do one thing consistently well— they opened doors to students every day. No more. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 9, 2021

No more.

Thanks, teacher’s unions!

