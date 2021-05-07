One has to ask oneself why Democrats would fight SO HARD against a simple audit of Maricopa County, AZ. If everything with the 2020 election was on the up-and-up and there is nothing to hide why WOULDN’T they want an audit to prove it? Especially when so many people doubt the results of the election were legit.

What could it hurt?

Unless there’s something they don’t want people to see.

Hey, we’re not saying that’s the case, we’re just saying it doesn’t look good.

Like, at all.

Cyber Ninjas came out with a statement about the ‘settlement’ that was decided when the Democrats went to court to try and stop them.

Statement from #CyberNinjas regarding Democrat lies regarding court settlement. Want the truth? Here it is. #AmericasAudit continues! pic.twitter.com/MteAzPNtQ7 — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) May 7, 2021

As a result, nothing changes.

But hey, nice try, Democrats.

The audit goes ON.

