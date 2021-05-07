Glenn Greenwald seems surprised that a member of the media is an authoritarian harpy. Huh.

We’ve been covering Julia Ioffe and her stupid takes for quite a while so we’re hardly surprised she’d like to take the First Amendment protections from other journalists she disagrees with.

Here's GQ's @juliaioffe suggesting that the "authorities" should start considering declaring Fox News to be outside the bounds of First Amendment press freedom protections (invoking the historically ignorant fire-theater cliché to justify it). This is a "journalist" saying this! pic.twitter.com/UlSiMa9IuK — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 7, 2021

We would pay REAL MONEY if just once one of these babbling bubbleheads on the Left who use the ‘fire in a theater’ analogy to champion silencing those they disagree with would do a little research and look up the fact that YOU CAN yell fire in a theater.

It’s worth a Google.

Glenn continued:

I cannot stress enough what a civil liberties crisis it is that the leading advocates of censorship in the US are liberal journalists: the same people whose duty is to champion the First Amendment, not demand its gutting. And look how much they worship and revere "authorities": pic.twitter.com/AdPvMjD4BQ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 7, 2021

It’s gross.

Sad.

Pathetic.

And all too typical.

@JonahDispatch won’t report on this but he will let you know he doesn’t care for Ron DeSantis. — Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) May 7, 2021

Speaking of sad.

She also screams she, is being censored when corrected by a Constitutional attorney.

Censorship for thee but not for me! — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) May 7, 2021

It’s disgusting. If you take away from any then take it away from all (including her). — hankito (@hankito) May 7, 2021

Keep in mind, it’s perfectly fine to yell fire in a crowded theater if the theater is on fire. — Scott Leggett (@dsleggett) May 7, 2021

It’s fine either way but THIS is an exceptional point.

It's like journalists have lost their minds and regressed to their primal tribal selves. — Kev Morris (@kebin_morris) May 7, 2021

It’s like it?

No, they lost their minds long ago.

The same could be said of CNN and MSNBC, as they have repeatedly put forth misinformation to it's viewers that is tantamount to what you allege Fox news has done to theirs. No one has called for the censoring or shutting down of these news agencies. Politically driven nonsense. — Rob Denton (@RobbieVanGogh) May 7, 2021

Nope.

Just mean ol’ Fox News.

