Glenn Greenwald seems surprised that a member of the media is an authoritarian harpy. Huh.

We’ve been covering Julia Ioffe and her stupid takes for quite a while so we’re hardly surprised she’d like to take the First Amendment protections from other journalists she disagrees with.

We would pay REAL MONEY if just once one of these babbling bubbleheads on the Left who use the ‘fire in a theater’ analogy to champion silencing those they disagree with would do a little research and look up the fact that YOU CAN yell fire in a theater.

It’s worth a Google.

Glenn continued:

It’s gross.

Trending

Sad.

Pathetic.

And all too typical.

Speaking of sad.

It’s fine either way but THIS is an exceptional point.

It’s like it?

No, they lost their minds long ago.

Nope.

Just mean ol’ Fox News.

***

Related:

‘Doggone it!’ Al Franken warns ‘woke era’ and cancel culture are dangerous (even to Democrats!) and CUE the woke screeching

‘You didn’t LISTEN to us!’ Watch Asian American Fairfax mom Asra Q. Nomani DECIMATE her local School Board (you’ll fist-pump)

Joy Reid trips SPECTACULARLY over forcibly-masked, locked-down Americans in tweet about ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ having different ‘vibe’ under Biden

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: fireFirst Amendmentfox newsGlenn GreenwaldJulia IoffeTheatre