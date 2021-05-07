Would someone please remind Mittens Romney that he all but enabled President Biden by being a totally annoying douche-canoe during Trump’s term and the election? Thanks.

And c’mon, Biden claiming corporations aren’t paying their fair share isn’t beneath him … it’s what Democrats do.

Mitt knows this.

But you know, he’s trying really hard to pretend he didn’t help create this hot-dumpster of an administration:

POTUS’ claim that “corporations aren’t paying their fair share” is beneath him. If a company earns a profit, it only goes 3 places: taxes, growing the company, &/or shareholders. $ to shareholders is ALSO taxed, taxing the profit TWICE. The “share” going to taxes includes both. https://t.co/D9NCC8JW0Z — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) May 7, 2021

And then he did some fancy-schmancy math to prove that he was really serious!

Example: If you own a company that has a $100 profit & the corporate tax is 20%, the tax is $20. If it gives you a dividend for the $80 remaining & the individual income tax rate is 40%, you pay $32 income tax. The company’s profit yielded $52 in taxes to government: 52% not 20%. — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) May 7, 2021

Give it up, Mitt.

You own this.

Brit Hume responded as only he can:

In which the Senator tries to give a lesson on the tax laws to Joe Biden. Worth a try, I guess. https://t.co/CkaZAKS9mq — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 7, 2021

Anyone else feel like Brit is sort of patting little Mitt on the head?

HA HA HA HA

Poor Romney…the Left won’t love him anymore. — Brain (@waddatwit) May 7, 2021

He won’t get it — Lori J Andersen (@ljandersen) May 7, 2021

Maybe if Mitt breaks out the puppets and crayons?

Brit, you KNOW it polls well to say corporations and rich people “need to pay their fair share”. It doesn’t matter to them if it’s correct or not! — Trevor (@BlackBeardRules) May 7, 2021

How much is their fair share? — scottlassley (@scottlassley) May 7, 2021

ELEVENTY BILLION DOLLARS!

In which the Senator takes a break from criticizing his own party to attack the true opponents for once — Mr. Anonymous (@BenMCMLXXVII) May 7, 2021

Yeah, we were shocked too.

Then again …

Mitt. Don’t bother. Nobody believes you actually care.

***

