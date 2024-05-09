Obama Lackey Ben Rhodes Praises Biden for Withholding Israeli Aid
JOURNALISM: Politico Super DISAPPOINTED Courts Won't Decide Trump's Political Fate

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on May 09, 2024
Journalism meme

For the defenders of democracy, the Left -- including the media -- sure get their panties in a twist at the thought people may vote in ways they don't like.

The entire circus around Trump's multiple trials is very clear: they're hoping the courts will take him out of the presidential race. They're clearly politically motivated.

But now that the cases aren't gaining the traction the Left hoped they would, outlet Politico is lamenting the fact people may get to vote to decide Trump's political future.

They write:

But, as of now, the wave of prosecutions don’t seem destined to deliver the kind of legal accountability that Trump’s investigators promised — or the devastating political blow to Trump’s presidential prospects that has animated his detractors since the cases were announced with great fanfare over a five-month span last year.

That’s because Trump has benefited enormously from a pileup of postponements. After a pair of delays this week in Georgia and Florida, the most likely scenario for 2024 is that the only trial that Trump will face before the election is the ongoing one in Manhattan: the hush money case, which many lawyers view as the least serious of the four, both in terms of the severity of the alleged wrongdoing and the prospect of prison time.

And if that scenario comes to pass, Trump’s critics will be deprived of the teaching moment they have long hoped for: some methodical public airing of the former president’s gravest misdeeds that would convince some swath of Trump supporters to rule out supporting him.

Need a tissue, Politico?

They are.

Yep. It's clear they're so disappointed.

Exactly our feelings toward it.

But then someone they don't like might win and they can't have that.

The horror, indeed.

It is a disgrace. No one will face consequences for it, though.

Calling it right now: if they put Trump in jail for any reason, he wins the election.

That'll be fun.

It would be absolutely delicious to watch.

A lot more.

It'll be fun to watch the media attack the jurors if they don't convict Trump.

Or something.

They're just getting started. Imagine if Trump wins again.

It's palpable.

But what do they have to run on? A demented old man who lies, betrays our allies, has governed over a terrible economy, a border crisis, rising crime, and civil unrest.

They can't defend Biden's record, so they have to attack his opponents. While telling us Trump is the dictator.

Sure, Jan.

Whatever you say.

