JOURNALISM: Politico Super DISAPPOINTED Courts Won't Decide Trump's Political Fate

For the defenders of democracy, the Left -- including the media -- sure get their panties in a twist at the thought people may vote in ways they don't like.

The entire circus around Trump's multiple trials is very clear: they're hoping the courts will take him out of the presidential race. They're clearly politically motivated.

But now that the cases aren't gaining the traction the Left hoped they would, outlet Politico is lamenting the fact people may get to vote to decide Trump's political future.

Trump’s political fate likely won’t be decided by the courts after all https://t.co/87cMe2WaYQ — POLITICO (@politico) May 9, 2024

They write:

But, as of now, the wave of prosecutions don’t seem destined to deliver the kind of legal accountability that Trump’s investigators promised — or the devastating political blow to Trump’s presidential prospects that has animated his detractors since the cases were announced with great fanfare over a five-month span last year. That’s because Trump has benefited enormously from a pileup of postponements. After a pair of delays this week in Georgia and Florida, the most likely scenario for 2024 is that the only trial that Trump will face before the election is the ongoing one in Manhattan: the hush money case, which many lawyers view as the least serious of the four, both in terms of the severity of the alleged wrongdoing and the prospect of prison time. And if that scenario comes to pass, Trump’s critics will be deprived of the teaching moment they have long hoped for: some methodical public airing of the former president’s gravest misdeeds that would convince some swath of Trump supporters to rule out supporting him.

Need a tissue, Politico?

You sound so disappointed that voters get to decide who we elect... — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) May 9, 2024

They are.

I can hear the disappointment dripping from this headline ever though it’s text — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 9, 2024

Yep. It's clear they're so disappointed.

Exactly our feelings toward it.

So, via the democracy so valued by Dems — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) May 9, 2024

But then someone they don't like might win and they can't have that.

Lol. The voters will decide. What horror! — Greg Parks (@Parksabouts) May 9, 2024

The horror, indeed.

This entire episode is a disgrace from the same people who spent four years screaming about “norms”. The people who did this should face consequences so it will never happen again. — FauciEatsBoogers (@NoPanic78) May 9, 2024

It is a disgrace. No one will face consequences for it, though.

You put him in jail, we’re gonna vote for him even harder. pic.twitter.com/R59ySKJYXF — MJ Tomko (@Tomko_1) May 9, 2024

Calling it right now: if they put Trump in jail for any reason, he wins the election.

That'll be fun.

What if lawfare actually backfired? — Robert T. Ives (@Justalurke) May 9, 2024

It would be absolutely delicious to watch.

Cry more — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 9, 2024

A lot more.

What they really aren’t ready for is Trump not being found guilty in NY.



I keep telling people the case is winnable, at least with a hung jury. Stop crying and take advantage of the situation. https://t.co/1E55syvVy7 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 9, 2024

It'll be fun to watch the media attack the jurors if they don't convict Trump.

Oh no — democracy can’t be saved if democracy happens! https://t.co/9bYqnCDUQl — Arthur X. Fortune (@CBove1) May 9, 2024

Or something.

They’re so pissed off. They’ve cheered Biden’s DOJ at every attempt to stop him. They can’t allow you dumb poors to just have a vote. https://t.co/jLYDnGa7lV — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 9, 2024

They're just getting started. Imagine if Trump wins again.

You can feel the disappointment that Voters will decide. https://t.co/VatNCBuunP — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) May 9, 2024

It's palpable.

But what do they have to run on? A demented old man who lies, betrays our allies, has governed over a terrible economy, a border crisis, rising crime, and civil unrest.

They can't defend Biden's record, so they have to attack his opponents. While telling us Trump is the dictator.

Sure, Jan.

Whatever you say.