You KNOW It's Gotten Bad for Biden When Even ABC News Is Calling Out His Economic Lies

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on May 09, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Biden White House couldn't have been thrilled when CNN's Erin Burnett rattled off a list of ways the economy has gone bad since Biden took office. Biden got angry and tried to lie his way out of it:

However, there was one claim from Biden that CNN's Burnett let slide by without saying a word, and that was Biden's claim that inflation was nine percent the day he took office.

That's a huge lie like almost everything else Biden says. It was even too much for ABC News, which added the necessary fact-check while also pointing out how much worse off the economy has gotten these last three-plus years:

It's about time all this BS started getting called out on the mainstream outlets. ABC and CNN will probably receive strongly worded emails from Team Biden reminding them never to stop carrying their water again.

Miracles do happen!

The White House would appreciate it if everybody believes that's all the result of "corporate greed" that just coincidentally started after Biden took office.

