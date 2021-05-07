We knew the April jobs report was bad but we didn’t realize how absolutely abysmal and embarrassing for Biden and his administration (and the establishment in general) it was. The media keep telling us that electing Biden would bring everything ‘back to normal.’

If this is what normal looks like bring back the abnormal, please.

When you break it down like Mollie Hemingway did … yikes:

Looked at this way, the establishment being back in charge and bringing everything back to normal isn't nearly as exciting or positive as the propaganda media has made it out to be, is it. pic.twitter.com/UlRxENSDhC — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 7, 2021

Black unemployment rate rose to 9.7%.

Unemployment rate for Black men spiked to over 10%.

18k manufacturing jobs were lost.

Women had a net loss of jobs because schools remained closed.

LET’S HEAR IT FOR THOSE TEACHER’S UNIONS!

BIDEN SURE IS STOPPING ALL OF THAT SYSTEMIC RACISM AND MAKING THINGS EQUITABLE!

But no mean tweets — Me Chomper (@chmpr) May 7, 2021

2022 is just around the corner — victoriousoverlord4 (@victoriousover4) May 7, 2021

And we better win it because otherwise, the country loses.

Anyone expecting different was simply not paying attention. — Jeff Trent (@JLTrent86) May 7, 2021

At least there are no more mean tweets.🤦‍♂️ — JEREMY (@JAYVEZEE) May 7, 2021

Yep, I think we can all agree that no price is too great so long as we don't have to endure mean tweets. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 7, 2021

Right? Sure, our economy is eating itself with inflation and rising taxes, kids are still not in school, violence in our streets, gun violence up, the Middle East is a mess … but at least when we wake up every day we don’t see a bunch of mean tweets from that big orange meanie.

