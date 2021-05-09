How long before the teacher’s union steps in to protect THIS troglodyte?
NYC teacher caught sucking topless man's nipple during Zoom class https://t.co/2Jmh6NEPLP via @nypost
— Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) May 9, 2021
During Teacher Appreciation Week, too!
From the New York Post:
A spicy slip of the tongue led to a Spanish teacher being yanked from her classes after investigators found she performed an “inappropriate sexual act” during a Zoom lesson.
As students at the prestigious Columbia Secondary School for Math, Science, and Engineering remotely watched a “live” class, Amanda K. Fletcher, 37, “appeared to suck the nipple of an unidentified topless male” while “gyrating” or “rocking back and forth,” according to the Special Commissioner of Investigation for city schools.
Before that, students watched Fletcher “eating spaghetti” with the shirtless man behind her, the SCI says in a report, dated Oct. 29, 2020, obtained by The Post.
After taking her mouth off the man’s chest, Fletcher “resumed teaching and discussing a worksheet,” a student told probers.
Seriously.
What in the effing EFF?!
And the union will continue to protect the deviant. They always have.
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 9, 2021
Who among us
— Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 9, 2021
HA HA HA HA HA HA
Need to hear both sides… https://t.co/2NdYMH813A
— The Thinkalorian (@TheRewster) May 9, 2021
Do we?
— DANDELION PICKING SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) May 9, 2021
Im going to assume there is a helluva curve on the next test?
— South Florida Trophy Wife 🦈🌴 (@Pickledfins) May 9, 2021
Usually people have tops, that is quite strange.
— Michael Rio Stover (@RioStover) May 9, 2021
@JeffreyToobin : "Is that all!?!"
— Judge Smails (@JSmails) May 9, 2021
Annnd we’re done here.
Heh.
***
