How long before the teacher’s union steps in to protect THIS troglodyte?

During Teacher Appreciation Week, too!

From the New York Post:

A spicy slip of the tongue led to a Spanish teacher being yanked from her classes after investigators found she performed an “inappropriate sexual act” during a Zoom lesson.

As students at the prestigious Columbia Secondary School for Math, Science, and Engineering remotely watched a “live” class, Amanda K. Fletcher, 37, “appeared to suck the nipple of an unidentified topless male” while “gyrating” or “rocking back and forth,” according to the Special Commissioner of Investigation for city schools.

Before that, students watched Fletcher “eating spaghetti” with the shirtless man behind her, the SCI says in a report, dated Oct. 29, 2020, obtained by The Post.

After taking her mouth off the man’s chest, Fletcher “resumed teaching and discussing a worksheet,” a student told probers.