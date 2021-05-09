Some conservative media definitely seems to look down on conservative people.

Hey, not us, man. We love our conservative peeps!

Well, except that one guy, he’s a real jerk but the rest of you … smooches!

Mollie Hemingway was good enough to decimate conservative media for looking down on conservative people.

One problem with much of "conservative" media and pundits is they don't even try to hide the abject disgust they have for conservative *people*. And that probably relates to why their punditry is so consistently off-base and serves mostly to help the left continue its advances. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 9, 2021

It certainly feels like some conservative pundits spend a lot of time looking down on and trying to shame conservatives. And for what?

If you like conservative people, if you know them and love them, you will naturally understand their views and not caricature them or think your job is to mock and destroy the people who hold them. The regular lefty propagandists can do that job (and do it much better, frankly). — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 9, 2021

We love all of you!

Imagine a world where non-lefty media and conservative pundits thought they might, oh I don't know, use their perch to explain conservative views and people in a way that didn't include accepting and promoting every leftist framing of the last few decades. Crazy thought, I know. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 9, 2021

Totally crazy.

Every Sunday scolding out of Dispatch. — NR (@royhutchins) May 9, 2021

Like the Bulwark and The Dispatch? — Satanas (@DSmykal) May 9, 2021

Exactly.

***

Related:

‘Happy Birthing Person’s Day’! Ben Shapiro’s ‘Mother’s Day’ message mocks social justice dopes and it’s HILARIOUSLY perfect (Ted Cruz assist!)

WHAT in the name of ALL that’s holy?!?! NYC teacher caught … doing something really REALLY inappropriate during Zoom clas

Mary Katharine Ham takes public schools STILL not offering in-person learning APART and blasts so-called ‘school hesitancy’ in KICK-A*S thread