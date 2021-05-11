Businessman and Virginia native, Glenn Youngkin has won the GOP nomination in the Virginia Governor’s Race. He is the former co-CEO of a global investment firm and get this … he funded his own campaign. We know, far too many people have grown accustomed to career politicians who spend more time worrying about getting elected than they do governing, see Northam. But Youngkin is different, he is a political outsider who decided it was time to go to work for the people of Virginia.

The thread he posted after his win says a lot about him, and it’s all good.

Take a look.

I am prepared to lead, excited to serve and profoundly humbled by the trust the people have placed in me. Virginians have made it clear that they are ready for a political outsider with proven business experience to bring real change in Richmond. — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) May 11, 2021

Prepared to lead.

Excited to serve.

Profoundly humbled.

A very different message than what Virginians are used to hearing from Northam, who has spent the last nearly 16 months restricting his citizens, destroying small businesses, an forcing face coverings on children.

Keep going.

We will have more to say tomorrow, but for now, let me convey my appreciation to and respect for the other candidates who courageously stepped forward to seek this nomination. Every Republican should be proud that our party inspired such a spirited, diverse and talented field… — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) May 11, 2021

Class act.

All the way.

of candidates. I have reached out to all of them and look forward to working together as one team to win in November. — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) May 11, 2021

Virginia Republicans will need all hands on deck.

Yup.

To the love of my life, my amazing wife of nearly 27 years, Suzanne – I am eternally grateful for your support. It has been incredible to have her, our four children and our extended family alongside me on this journey. — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) May 11, 2021

Awwww.

Lastly, a word of heartfelt thanks to all of the extraordinary people who worked so hard for this win. Your dedication and support means more than you will ever know. Now, let’s get to work for our beloved Commonwealth! — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) May 11, 2021

Pretty spectacular, eh?

Guess how Terry McAwful … sorry, McAuliffe … responded? (we only paid attention to him because as of now he seems the odds-on favorite BUT the guy hasn’t won anything, yet)

Let me introduce you to Glenn Youngkin: Glenn's a Ted Cruz and Corey Stewart-endorsed, self-funding, Big Lie believing Trump loyalist who'll stop at nothing to advance the GOP's extreme agenda. What he’s definitely not? The next Governor of Virginia. I'll make sure of that. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) May 11, 2021

REEEEEEEE.

Compare the messages.

Yeah, Terry just stinks.

You couldn’t be gracious and welcome an opponent for even a minute. Totally predictable. — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) May 11, 2021

Of course not.

He’s a Democrat.

You’re still a liar and a punk. — 🇺🇸 Sean Truax 🇺🇸 (@redlegtigger) May 11, 2021

You said self-funding as if that’s a bad thing, person who is owned by corporate entities — JSParker (@jsparker31) May 11, 2021

Hey he sounds great, how do I support him? — Jeffrey Richman ☃️ (@jcrichman) May 11, 2021

This messaging looks like it was originally written for an @AmandaChase victory. The Terry Team wasn't even prepared for a @GlennYoungkin win. 😂🤣 Embarrassing! — Loudoun Victory (@LoudounVictory) May 11, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He sounds good to me. — Notorious Regulator🙂 (@denisezapf) May 11, 2021

Gosh, it seems like Terry may have an uphill battle this time around.

Good.

***

Related:

‘Not taking any of her CRAP’: Martha MacCallum OWNS AFT’s Randi Weingarten during interview about reopening schools and 1619 (watch)

‘You’re a real schmuck’: Ben Rhodes asks Twitter to ‘look at the world through the eyes of a Palestinian child’ and WHOA NELLY that’s a lotta backfire

Were you dropped on your HEAD?! Lefty attorney gets SPANKED for claiming Fox News isn’t protected by the 1st Amendment