Just to follow up on this VIP post from yesterday, multiple states are now experiencing a gasoline shortage after a ransomware attack shut down the Colonial Pipeline, “the largest U.S. refined products pipeline system and can carry more than 3 million barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel between the U.S. Gulf Coast and the New York Harbor area“:

Who is smart enough to pull off such a large cyber attack, evil enough, and would benefit from a gas shortage?#gasshortage pic.twitter.com/tklqN4JOM4 — Joe Pritchard (@Jpritchard_1) May 11, 2021

No, it wasn’t “Wario” according to the FBI:

The FBI confirmed ransomware used to disable a vital fuel pipeline in the United States belongs to a notorious group that has infected other computer systems previously, known as DarkSide.#national #Hackers #FuelPrices #DarkSide #gasshortage https://t.co/3TzQWKJREd — KHON2 News (@KHONnews) May 11, 2021

More on DarkSide from President Biden:

Biden says Russia has “some responsibility” to address a ransomware attack that crippled the Colonial fuel pipeline. He stopped short of blaming the Kremlin for the attack but said “there is evidence” the hackers or the software they used are “in Russia” https://t.co/LbBjRIRCpu pic.twitter.com/2zge0a873j — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) May 10, 2021

The company hopes to back at full capacity by the end of the week:

OIL MARKET: Colonial says it's implementing "a phased approach" to return its vast oil products pipeline into service, with the aim of full "operational service by the end of the week" | #OOTT #ColonialAttack https://t.co/EW69PIvCkr — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) May 10, 2021

But that disruption is now being felt downstream:

Gas stations are running out, Plymouth NC lines are around the building. 4 stations are out. #gasshortage pic.twitter.com/TcIwRpCsBG — Fly on the wall (@Huge2na) May 11, 2021

Little to no gas in Myrtle Beach, SC right now, got posts on my Twitter Fleets Story, im a night owl but tomorrow morning will be fucking chaos!!!!!!! #GasShortage #IsReal pic.twitter.com/N40t2hYTrr — SUPMIKECHECK (@SupMikecheck) May 11, 2021

Confirmed reports of #gasshortage in Pensacola, Upstate SC and Asheville, NC. — Lidia Curanaj (@LidiaNews) May 11, 2021

ABC 27 received a report that police are directing traffic at Sams' Club due to the long lines as well as a report of no gas at the Circle K on Thomasville/Bannerman as well as the Chevron on Thomasville just before Bannerman. #gasshortage https://t.co/NfCrd5XLCK — ABC 27 (@abc27) May 10, 2021

This happens during hurricanes, too:

#gasshortage is trending and it always cracks me up how super close American is to going full Mad Max. Literally would take us one week to go from This to this. pic.twitter.com/EOeIRPv7OB — 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) May 11, 2021

LOL:

“So much in common”:

Liz Peek: Biden & Jimmy Carter – so much in common https://t.co/DAxGcCIsnf — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) May 11, 2021

It really is Carter Administration 2.0:

Rising unemployment, gas lines and shortages, soaring inflation. Biden’s been president for barely 3 months, and he’s already taken the U.S. back to Carter’s malaise from the late 1970s. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 11, 2021

