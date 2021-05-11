Just to follow up on this VIP post from yesterday, multiple states are now experiencing a gasoline shortage after a ransomware attack shut down the Colonial Pipeline, “the largest U.S. refined products pipeline system and can carry more than 3 million barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel between the U.S. Gulf Coast and the New York Harbor area“:

No, it wasn’t “Wario” according to the FBI:

More on DarkSide from President Biden:

Trending

The company hopes to back at full capacity by the end of the week:

But that disruption is now being felt downstream:

This happens during hurricanes, too:

LOL:

“So much in common”:

It really is Carter Administration 2.0:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenCartergas shortage