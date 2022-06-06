Timing is everything.

And we can’t think of a better time for Washington Post multiplatform editor Laura Michalski to tweet this:

Today alone is a red-letter day for the Washington Post:

June is young still, but it’s been jam-packed with red-letter days:

Happy first day to all the Washington Post interns! Hope they have a backup career plan.

In that case, we hope the WaPo interns are reading the comments. It’s for their own good, really.

Well, technically they are working in journalism. Journalism just happens to be a sh*tshow right now, particularly at outlets like the Washington Post.

