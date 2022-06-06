Timing is everything.

And we can’t think of a better time for Washington Post multiplatform editor Laura Michalski to tweet this:

Happy first day to all the @washingtonpost interns! — Laura Michalski (@MichalskiLaura) June 6, 2022

Today alone is a red-letter day for the Washington Post:

June is young still, but it’s been jam-packed with red-letter days:

Happy first day to all the Washington Post interns! Hope they have a backup career plan.

The comments on this are both hilarious and a sad commentary on WaPo and the current state of U.S. media. https://t.co/RQiZfh5fKZ — Mark McNeilly (@markmcneilly) June 6, 2022

In that case, we hope the WaPo interns are reading the comments. It’s for their own good, really.

The sad thing is that some of them think they're working in journalism. https://t.co/KEzyCcaiQ6 — Augustina (@AugustinaJJD) June 6, 2022

Well, technically they are working in journalism. Journalism just happens to be a sh*tshow right now, particularly at outlets like the Washington Post.

lmfao good luck! https://t.co/MOuRRA9YVK — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) June 6, 2022

May the odds be ever in your favor. https://t.co/ngxM35olmU — John Madziarczyk (@MadziJ) June 6, 2022

