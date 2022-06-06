Timing is everything.
And we can’t think of a better time for Washington Post multiplatform editor Laura Michalski to tweet this:
Happy first day to all the @washingtonpost interns!
— Laura Michalski (@MichalskiLaura) June 6, 2022
Today alone is a red-letter day for the Washington Post:
- Christina Pushaw shreds WaPo for ‘blatant factual errors’ in article about Gov. DeSantis
- ‘Democracy dies in DRAMA?’ HOO BOY, the ridiculous girl (sorry, WOMAN) drama at WaPo just keeps getting WORSE and worse and ROFL
June is young still, but it’s been jam-packed with red-letter days:
- WaPo helps confused Americans understand the economy by explaining why high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault
- WaPo continues to cover themselves in glory with embarrassing editor’s note for Amber Heard’s defamatory ghostwritten op-ed
- Content creators bust Taylor Lorenz for lying about them in her WaPo piece about Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial
- WaPo’s Dave Weigel apologizes for retweeting ‘an offensive joke’ about women
- ESCALATION: WaPo journo Felicia Sonmez says executive editor Sally Buzbee’s letter has led to ‘*more* harassment’
Happy first day to all the Washington Post interns! Hope they have a backup career plan.
The comments on this are both hilarious and a sad commentary on WaPo and the current state of U.S. media. https://t.co/RQiZfh5fKZ
— Mark McNeilly (@markmcneilly) June 6, 2022
In that case, we hope the WaPo interns are reading the comments. It’s for their own good, really.
Summer Twitter. https://t.co/ZPPCJtnRjd pic.twitter.com/qxLuzPqUEa
— Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) June 6, 2022
fresh meat for the grinder https://t.co/ktI4dmTBMZ pic.twitter.com/YQjMAs9Zhz
— Minnow (@Phila_Mino) June 6, 2022
The sad thing is that some of them think they're working in journalism. https://t.co/KEzyCcaiQ6
— Augustina (@AugustinaJJD) June 6, 2022
Well, technically they are working in journalism. Journalism just happens to be a sh*tshow right now, particularly at outlets like the Washington Post.
https://t.co/29iPlhI1KX pic.twitter.com/Xr5gODPg5r
— WazzusJobu (@WazzusJobu) June 6, 2022
— 🌸 Deb H 🌸 (@deb_h7) June 6, 2022
lmfao good luck! https://t.co/MOuRRA9YVK
— kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) June 6, 2022
May the odds be ever in your favor. https://t.co/ngxM35olmU
— John Madziarczyk (@MadziJ) June 6, 2022