The Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial was huge — huge — for social media.

So it’s only natural that social media expert and WaPo tech journalist Taylor Lorenz would take a closer look at that particular angle. And she did:

Feel free to head on over to the Washington Post to read Taylor’s article. But if you do, there’s something you should know: it would appear that Taylor Lorenz’s journalistic, um, methods are once again being questioned by subjects of her coverage. Go figure!

First up, here’s Alyte Mazeika, who runs Legal Bytes. Mazeika was shocked to discover that she had not responded to Lorenz’s request for comment, considering she had never received such a request to begin with:

It is indeed dumb. It is also officially a trend:

Huh.

Taylor Lorenz definitely has a brand, that’s for sure.

Taylor Lorenz seems to do a lot of things for dramatic effect. Particularly lie. She loves to lie. And she has a real knack for doing so in a way that makes the targets of her “journalism” look bad.

You almost had it … Taylor’s all about violating editorial standards and journalistic norms. Not that that bothers the Washington Post, of course, or the New York Times before them. It’s why they hired her in the first place.

Every time.

Because of course they did.

Update:

