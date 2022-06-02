In case you missed it yesterday — and odds are that you didn’t, because, well, nobody did — things didn’t work out so well for Amber Heard in the defamation trial between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp.

But Heard’s not the only big loser in all this. As we also discussed, the ACLU also came out of the whole affair looking really, really bad, thanks to the fact that they got busted for ghost-writing Amber Heard’s now-infamous 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post, which set the wheels for this whole mess in motion.

The real loser in the Heard-Depp trial is @aclu, which ghostwrote Heard's @washingtonpost op-ed–without which none of this would have happened–after Heard pledged to pay @aclu $3.5M. Just so gross. https://t.co/eN0qG6xP8D — Lara Bazelon (@larabazelon) June 1, 2022

But we’d be remiss if we didn’t also shine a spotlight on the Washington Post itself for giving the green light to the ACLU’s super-shady op-ed in the first place. Even after Amber Heard and the ACLU are taken care of, there’s still plenty of egg left over for WaPo’s face:

Editor’s Note added to the 2018 Washington Post opinion piece by Amber Heard.https://t.co/7B8OO8gnke pic.twitter.com/7FUQjj1iqA — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 2, 2022

How embarrassing.

Oh my gosh 😹 — Bad Kitty For Congress 😼🌹 (@pepesgrandma) June 2, 2022

They should've simply just posted a gigantic L across the article. https://t.co/Kob8C8dYI4 — RedPups (@PleasantPups) June 2, 2022

That probably would’ve been easier. But an editor’s note is less obvious. And who can blame them, really? We wouldn’t want to draw any extra attention to such a colossal eff-up, either.

It’s not every day that a newspaper has to acknowledge that a jury found something it published to be utter nonsense and in fact defamatory. But that’s why the Washington Post is special. https://t.co/i09MVxNgwR — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 2, 2022

