In case you missed it yesterday — and odds are that you didn’t, because, well, nobody did — things didn’t work out so well for Amber Heard in the defamation trial between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp.

But Heard’s not the only big loser in all this. As we also discussed, the ACLU also came out of the whole affair looking really, really bad, thanks to the fact that they got busted for ghost-writing Amber Heard’s now-infamous 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post, which set the wheels for this whole mess in motion.

But we’d be remiss if we didn’t also shine a spotlight on the Washington Post itself for giving the green light to the ACLU’s super-shady op-ed in the first place. Even after Amber Heard and the ACLU are taken care of, there’s still plenty of egg left over for WaPo’s face:

How embarrassing.

That probably would’ve been easier. But an editor’s note is less obvious. And who can blame them, really? We wouldn’t want to draw any extra attention to such a colossal eff-up, either.

