As you’ve no doubt heard by now, the New York Times has finally caught up with the New York Post (and the Daily Caller) and figured out that all that “disinformation” about Hunter Biden’s laptop was not disinformation at all. Hey, better late than never, right?

Glenn Greenwald has gotten to be pretty familiar with inconvenient truths getting framed by the MSM as “disinformation,” Russian or otherwise. So it’s only natural that he’d have some thoughts on today’s revelations.

The NYT Now Admits the Biden Laptop — Falsely Called "Russian Disinformation" — is Authentichttps://t.co/kLN50ZIXvs — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 17, 2022

Greenwald has put together a pretty comprehensive thread on the subject, taking the mainstream outlets who fought so hard to dismiss and bury the New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop and the incriminating emails it held to task:

The corporate media outlets which spread this lie from ex-CIA officials never retracted their pre-election falsehoods, ones used by Big Tech to censor reporting on the front-runner. This was one of the worst cases of disinformation and censorship in modern US political history. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 17, 2022

Some MSM defenders might be quick to dismiss that as hyperbole, but it’s really not. That disinformation and censorship may very well have played an important role in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

That the Biden archive revealed by the @nypost was authentic was 100% clear at the start. All metrics used to authenticate large archives – ones we used in the Snowden and Brazil investigations – proved that. But media and Big Tech were so desperate to defeat Trump, so they lied. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 17, 2022

Any residual doubts about the authenticity of this archive — and there should never have been any doubts — were obliterated when POLITICO's @SchreckReports published a book in Sept. proving they were real. But media outlets and Big Tech united in a vow of silence to ignore it. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 17, 2022

Greenwald is referring to Ben Schreckinger’s book “The Bidens: Inside the First Family’s Fifty-Year Rise to Power,” which presented evidence lending credence to the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Virtually every liberal outlet (except, to their credit, NYT) spread this CIA lie *and* lied about what these officials said (they admitted they had *no evidence* for their "suspicion"). Look at this campaign ad masquerading as reporting @HuffPost did:pic.twitter.com/r7dRf9aH20 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 17, 2022

This was a gigantic fraud perpetrated in the critical weeks before the 2020 election. Millions of Americans were denied the ability to hear vital about reporting Joe Biden, and instead were subjected to a barrage of lies about the provenance and authenticity of these documents. pic.twitter.com/6UgH1zXDmc — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 17, 2022

Virtually every media outlet — CNN, NBC, PBS, HuffPost, The Intercept, many others — spread the CIA lie over and over that these documents were the by-product of "Russian disinformation." The Intercept even censored my reporting and analysis of the archive. Now, today, the NYT: pic.twitter.com/utC6LWW2XG — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 17, 2022

I already know the excuses for ignoring this now. I list them below. But regardless of whether the corporate media will again ignores proof — now from NYT — that they printed lies to manipulate the election, this disinformation/censorship campaign is of historic importance. pic.twitter.com/D3gtkmcszc — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 17, 2022

This is a story I covered from the start because of how much corruption it revealed. The corporate press and Big Tech used a blatant CIA lie to claim an authentic archive was false. Yes, there's a war going on: there always is. But these events are vital:https://t.co/kLN50ZIXvs — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 17, 2022

When your job title in the HR Department of your corporation reads "journalist," but all you really want to be is a partisan spokesman for the DNC: pic.twitter.com/OCEfsLDxf1 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 17, 2022

Looking at you, Yahoo News chief investigative correspondent Michael Isikoff.

Now that the NYT admitted what was clear from the start — the Biden archive is real and corporate media outlets, CIA and Big Tech lied to say it was "Russian disinformation" — look at what the media did to see why they are so justifiably hated. Watch:pic.twitter.com/YNJ0SVErJh — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 17, 2022

