As you’ve no doubt heard by now, the New York Times has finally caught up with the New York Post (and the Daily Caller) and figured out that all that “disinformation” about Hunter Biden’s laptop was not disinformation at all. Hey, better late than never, right?

Glenn Greenwald has gotten to be pretty familiar with inconvenient truths getting framed by the MSM as “disinformation,” Russian or otherwise. So it’s only natural that he’d have some thoughts on today’s revelations.

Greenwald has put together a pretty comprehensive thread on the subject, taking the mainstream outlets who fought so hard to dismiss and bury the New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop and the incriminating emails it held to task:

Some MSM defenders might be quick to dismiss that as hyperbole, but it’s really not. That disinformation and censorship may very well have played an important role in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Trending

Greenwald is referring to Ben Schreckinger’s book “The Bidens: Inside the First Family’s Fifty-Year Rise to Power,” which presented evidence lending credence to the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Looking at you, Yahoo News chief investigative correspondent Michael Isikoff.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald calls out Big Tech and media for their ‘grave assault’ in new thread on validated Hunter Biden laptop story; UPDATE: Greenwald was just getting started

Glenn Greenwald breaks down ‘massive scandal’ that is Big Tech and media’s coordinated effort to suppress and lie about Hunter Biden story [videos]

‘That’s how you know they lie on purpose’: Glenn Greenwald points out the media’s lack of interest in correcting the Hunter Biden laptop story

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Big Techcorporate mediadisinformationemailsGlenn GreenwaldHunter Bidenlaptopmainstream mediaMSMRussian disinformation

Recommended Twitchy Video