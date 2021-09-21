Politico’s Playbook is reporting today that a new book by Ben Schreckinger presents evidence that at least a healthy chunk of the Hunter Biden laptop story is, in fact, true. Who’d’a thunk it?

As many people have pointed out, both the MSM at large and social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook acted swiftly to stifle the New York Post’s reporting when it originally came out last fall. They actively suppressed the story.

And when it comes to information suppression, Glenn Greenwald always has something to contribute to the conversation, having some personal experience as a target for suppression. The Hunter Biden affair is no exception:

POLITICO reporter @SchreckReports has a new book *confirming* the emails from Hunter Biden's laptop about Joe Biden's business deals in China & Ukraine are genuine. People complaining about pre-election censorship by Google in Russia cheered Big Tech's censoring this reporting. pic.twitter.com/T7r8G6MSDW — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 21, 2021

I have a copy of Schreckinger's important book and will write about it shortly. 2 points: 1) Kudos to him, as a young journalist, for reporting facts most in the corporate media don't want to hear. 2) Big Tech/Dem censorship of this story before the election was a grave assault — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 21, 2021

As a reminder, this is what happened: * It was obvious from the start the Hunter docs were authentic. * They concerned *Joe's* activities, not Hunter's. * CIA lied, saying it was "Russian disinformation." * Big Tech & media united to *censor* the reporting to protect Biden. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 21, 2021

One last reminder: @TheIntercept — founded in 2014, before the current editors arrived, to be *adversarial* to CIA/security state — used an ex-NYT reporter to mindlessly endorse the CIA lie that the Hunter docs were "Russian disinformation" out of desperation to help Biden win. pic.twitter.com/sDJuuOiMjW — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 21, 2021

The Intercept was founded on the view that it was urgent to have media outlets adversarial to the CIA's lies, and to counteract the NYT's form of reporting. Instead, its new editors hired NYT reporters to oversee coverage and endorse CIA's lies on Oct. 21https://t.co/HMzyBOK3H1 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 21, 2021

It's so easy to recognize and denounce the censorship, repression and propaganda in distant countries we're taught from childhood to hate (Russia). It's more more difficult — and more important — to recognize it in our own. Pre-election censorship of this story was a disgrace. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 21, 2021

One final point: when Facebook announced that it would algorithmically suppress this reporting, it did so through a life-long Dem operative, @andymstone, who claimed it was being done only until they did a "fact-check" on the docs. It never came. Why? Because the docs were real. pic.twitter.com/VTzVrO2xBl — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 21, 2021

Amazingly, Facebook and @andymstone — having interfered in our elections by suppressing a story that the CIA, the Intercept and other media outlets lied about by claiming it was Russia disinformation — now refuses to answer questions about the outcome of that "fact-check." 👇 pic.twitter.com/9Zl6s1qJiv — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 21, 2021

Go figure.