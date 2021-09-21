And in other news … it seems there’s been an interesting development on the Hunter Biden front:

Politico is reporting with independent confirmation that, at minimum, parts of the Hunter Biden laptop story are legitimate. It is possible some material that is not was slipped in, but they have confirmation that major portions are legitimate.https://t.co/yBneKJxDyI pic.twitter.com/464iVLDFtI — Eric Cunningham (@decunningham2) September 21, 2021

Well, well, well.

No kidding? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) September 21, 2021

Oh nothing. Just Politico casually confirming the Hunter Biden laptop story. https://t.co/KTmywRDdIf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 21, 2021

Wow Politico is SLOW https://t.co/jP2X7HfMm5 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 21, 2021

I'm now anxiously awaiting Politico's reporting on the moon landing. — underscore (@the_under_score) September 21, 2021

Better late than never.

Oh no really? Huh. I think this tweet is Russian disinformation or something https://t.co/9YItJJxQzR — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 21, 2021

That’s what we were told last year, anyway:

The day after the NY Post's first story on Hunter's laptop, Politico ran a piece "Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say.” Article was authored by a Trump-Russia obsessed reporter who even WaPo's media critic had taken to task for being wrong. https://t.co/j2MjoEfENh — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 21, 2021

Guess “disinformation” is in the eye of the beholder, and the media only wanted to behold Hunter Biden in the light that would best benefit Joe Biden.

Reminder: Facebook and Twitter censored stories about the Hunter Biden laptop in October 2020. https://t.co/DAVQetXRwu — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) September 21, 2021

Oh, we remember.

Big tech and major media outlets didn’t like the Hunter Biden story from the @nypost, so they dismissed it as fake news and tried to cover it up.. https://t.co/b5I2VPNPaw — Elliott Echols (@elliott_echols) September 21, 2021

The real story isn’t even Hunter anymore. It’s the media’s behavior when this story came out. Refusing to look into it, ridiculing those who did, and let’s not forgot Twitter blocked the New York Posts account until they retracted their article. https://t.co/Hc8lZ51Med — NairBE (@NairbELMNOP) September 21, 2021

Twitter and Facebook banned anyone sharing @NYPost Hunter Biden coverage weeks before the election. Now MSM confirms the obvious, that the emails were genuine. There has been zero accountability. pic.twitter.com/i6GOuTyJvp — Watchdog (@LibWatchdog) September 21, 2021

Politico breaks the news that the @nypost broke last year. Can't wait to see if Twitter suspends Politico's account like they did when the NY Post reported the same story. https://t.co/dcTHfg0McE — 🃏 Hunter Biden's Computer Repairman (@OverpaidA) September 21, 2021

Over to you, Jack Dorsey.

***

Update: