After Politico reported that Ben Schreckinger’s new book on the Biden family contained compelling evidence to support the New York Post’s past reporting on damning emails found on Hunter Biden’s laptop, Glenn Greenwald went on a righteous tear about the Big Tech and the media’s coordinated and systematic campaign to suppress the story.

Greenwald promised a forthcoming video report on the subject.

We're working on a definitive video report of how the corporate media, CIA and Big Tech united to lie about the Biden documents before the election and *censor* them from the internet – it will be up tonight – and it's beyond infuriating how purposely and relentlessly they lied. pic.twitter.com/vSDyUVyB0A — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 21, 2021

Well, the wait is over. Greenwald’s report is up, and he’s taking no prisoners:

Here is our new definitive video report — in light of the new proof from Politico's @SchreckReports that the key Biden emails from Hunter's laptop were authentic — on the gigantic pre-election fraud from the CIA, Big Tech and the corporate media:https://t.co/fdcqV01D3Y — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 22, 2021

There is no way to overstate what a massive scandal this is. In the weeks before the election, the CIA invented a blatant lie: that the NY Post's documents were "Russian disinformation." Big Tech then *censored* the reporting, and corporate outlets spent weeks spreading the lie: pic.twitter.com/k9h6Xwubfv — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 22, 2021

The reality is that — *from the start* — there was ample evidence proving these documents were real, and that the CIA was lying. But the evidence came from right-wing outlets so the NYT, CNN and friends ignored it. The evidence this new book provides leaves no doubt about it: pic.twitter.com/fGAJeJot0n — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 22, 2021

The huge irony here is even the ex-CIA operatives — led by Brennan and Clapper — *admitted* they had no evidence to believe this came from Russia or was fake. Yet none of the outlets that spread their lies — CNN, NBC, HuffPost, The Intercept — will mention all this new proof: pic.twitter.com/epWPuwoKYD — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 22, 2021

It's impossible to list all the major media outlets who uncritically spreading the CIA's lie for weeks. I showed many TV clips in our new video. Here's one thread collecting other key ones before the election. Look at what unreconstructed liars they are:https://t.co/j3rFob0xfW — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 22, 2021

A key point: the same media outlets that spread the CIA lies that this was "Russian disinformation" — all to protect Biden — are the same ones now who insist they *combat* disinformation and need to censor the internet to protect you from it. Look at what slimy frauds they are: pic.twitter.com/ElyIX8z4bB — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 22, 2021