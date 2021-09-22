After Politico reported that Ben Schreckinger’s new book on the Biden family contained compelling evidence to support the New York Post’s past reporting on damning emails found on Hunter Biden’s laptop, Glenn Greenwald went on a righteous tear about the Big Tech and the media’s coordinated and systematic campaign to suppress the story.

Greenwald promised a forthcoming video report on the subject.

Well, the wait is over. Greenwald’s report is up, and he’s taking no prisoners:

Trending

(Be sure and check out Tom Elliott’s thread. Between his and Drew Holden’s, the media are dead to rights on covering up the truth about Hunter Biden.)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: "The Bidens: Inside the First Family's Fifty-Year Rise to Power"2020 electionBen SchreckingerBig TechCIAcorporate mediaDemocratic partyemailsGlenn GreenwaldHunter BidenJames ClapperJohn BrennanlaptopmediaNew York PostRussiaRussian disinformation