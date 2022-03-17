In a shocking turn of events, the New York Post’s previous reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop has been confirmed as accurate. Now that the New York Times has verified the facts, we can talk about it without fear of being suspended or banned by Twitter or shouted down by Brian Stelter or Jen Psaki.

We’re being facetious, of course, when we call this a shocking turn of events. But apparently the shock is genuine for some people, like Yahoo News chief investigative correspondent Michael Isikoff. If he’s being honest here, he didn’t see this coming:

In the category of – didn’t see this coming : The ⁦@nytimes⁩ confirms the authenticity of Hunter Biden emails derived from his laptop that had been previously dismissed as Russian disinformation. pic.twitter.com/nK7xnD0fP2 — Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff) March 17, 2022

Just the sort of reaction we’ve come to expect from an investigative journalist.

Everyone saw this coming but the "journalists." https://t.co/Mmm2B1Oxf3 — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) March 17, 2022

Might be time to revisit your entire career, seeing as you’re quite obviously a colossal dupe. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) March 17, 2022

In the category of – then you should be nowhere near a journalism job. https://t.co/NKbUVJ9n08 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 17, 2022

Not that we needed more evidence that Isikoff is in the wrong line of work, of course. For your consideration:

Isikoff thought the dossier was true and the laptop story was fake. https://t.co/uHm4QyzrBH — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 17, 2022

If we didn’t know any better, we might think that Michael’s investigative instincts were only useful in one direction.

You didn't see this coming? Seriously? The Biden campaign at the time confirmed the emails were real. YOU WERE NOT PAYING ATTENTION. https://t.co/bDN2trv2F9 — RBe (@RBPundit) March 17, 2022

Why are you saying “didn’t see this coming” about something that has been demonstrably true for a year and a half? https://t.co/KSDVx9LwIp — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 17, 2022

Yes, well, to be fair, it’s hard to keep up with current events when you’re wearing blinders and have your head buried in the sand.

It was right there, Michael. Right there if you wanted to look for it. You didn’t even have to look that hard!

Wait…you didn't see this coming? B/c if what you didn't see coming was the NYT copping to the truth, then okay. But the truth about Biden's laptop was known long ago; its intentional suppression by media outlets/platforms is an enduring disgrace that has never been addressed. https://t.co/yrU5u20sGK — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) March 17, 2022

Like, I guess everyone expects us to have just forgotten that ABC/CBS/NBC/MSNBC/CNN and Twitter/Facebook simply decided to OUTRIGHT CENSOR this story from spreading, because they feared it might help Trump and used "Russian disinfo" as a convenient smokescreen. I didn't forget! — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) March 17, 2022

I WAS OPPOSED TO TRUMP, for crying out loud, and even I haven't forgotten that. — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) March 17, 2022

The crazy thing is that if something like this were to happen again, either with Hunter Biden or another Democratic politician’s grown-ass son or close associate, Michael Isikoff and many of his fellow liberal investigative correspondents would overlook it and be taken aback all over again.

And then we’d have to do this dance all over again.

